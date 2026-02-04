Ice hockey-France's unlikely NHL veteran Bellemare makes dream Games debut at 40

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MILAN, Feb 4 - France forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare describes his Olympic debut at the age of 40 as a dream come true after playing 10 years in the NHL, describing his career as a "very cool story".

"It's tough to wash off my smile right now," Bellemare said on Wednesday after a practice session on the Santagiulia rink, adding that the only ice hockey available to him on French TV growing up was the Olympics.

"When I was a kid I had to pay, but we didn't have the money for that," he added. "The only hockey I saw when I was a kid was every four years, a game of the national team at the Olympics. So I was born into this Olympic family where, if you ever make it there, it's an accomplishment of a lifetime – and now I'm here."

Only about a dozen French players have played a game in the NHL, making Bellemare's decade-long stint remarkable.

Bellemare, who will turn 41 next month, started his professional career in 2002 in France. After playing in Sweden from 2007-14, he moved to the NHL with the Philadelphia Flyers.

"I'm from France, born in France, played my whole life in France. And then at 21, I leave to go to a country (Sweden) where, at that time, there was no respect for a French player, really. Then I made my name and, at almost 30 years old, I get to go to the NHL as a French guy," Bellemare said.

"This is absolutely crazy. Then you think 'I'm going to be there for one year'. And then I stayed 10 years."

France face Switzerland on February 12 in their opening game.

"I'm trying to enjoy every single moment, try to live the experience. I know this is my last year. This is the last chance for me," Bellemare said. REUTERS