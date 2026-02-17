Ice hockey-France suspend Crinon for rest of Games after Canada fight

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MILAN, Feb 16 - France's Pierre Crinon will take no further part in the men's Olympic ice hockey tournament, the French Ice Hockey Federation (FFHG) said on Monday, after the defender earned a game misconduct in their final group game with Canada for fighting.

Crinon clashed with Canadian Tom Wilson seven minutes from the end of France's 10-2 loss on Sunday, with both players given a two-minute penalty for roughing along with a 25-minute penalty for fighting, which is not permitted at the Games.

The player was interviewed by Pierre-Yves Gerbeau, president of the FFHG and deputy chef de mission of the French delegation.

While the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has not taken any additional sanction against the players, the French federation was also unhappy with Crinon's behaviour after he made his way from the rink.

"The provocative behaviour of Pierre Crinon when he left the ice, even though he had just been excluded from the match for a fight, constitutes a clear violation of the Olympic spirit and also undermines the values of our sport," the FFHG statement said.

"The decision was therefore taken, in full alignment with the French National Olympic and Sports Committee, not to allow his participation in the next match/matches of the Olympic tournament."

France, who finished bottom of Group A on zero points, will face Germany in the playoff round on Tuesday where the winner will advance to a quarter-final meeting with Slovakia. REUTERS