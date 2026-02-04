Straitstimes.com header logo

Ice hockey-Four Finland women's hockey players down with stomach flu

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

MILAN, Feb 4 - Four members of Finland's women's Olympic ice hockey team have contracted stomach flu ahead of their opening match at the Milano Cortina Games, a spokesperson for the Finnish Ice Hockey Association told Reuters on Wednesday.

The illness caused the cancellation of Finland's training session on Wednesday afternoon at the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena, where they face champions Canada in their opening Group A game on Thursday.

Finland, who won bronze at the last two Olympics, will also meet the U.S., Czech Republic and Switzerland in the preliminary round.

The Finns named Michelle Karvinen as captain on Wednesday. The 35-year-old forward plays for Vancouver Goldeneyes in the Professional Women's Hockey League. Defenders Nelli Laitinen and Ronja Savolainen will serve as vice-captains. REUTERS

See more on

Hockey

Finland

Olympics

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.