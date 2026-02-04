Ice hockey-Four Finland women's hockey players down with stomach flu

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MILAN, Feb 4 - Four members of Finland's women's Olympic ice hockey team have contracted stomach flu ahead of their opening match at the Milano Cortina Games, a spokesperson for the Finnish Ice Hockey Association told Reuters on Wednesday.

The illness caused the cancellation of Finland's training session on Wednesday afternoon at the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena, where they face champions Canada in their opening Group A game on Thursday.

Finland, who won bronze at the last two Olympics, will also meet the U.S., Czech Republic and Switzerland in the preliminary round.

The Finns named Michelle Karvinen as captain on Wednesday. The 35-year-old forward plays for Vancouver Goldeneyes in the Professional Women's Hockey League. Defenders Nelli Laitinen and Ronja Savolainen will serve as vice-captains. REUTERS