Ice hockey-Canada into semis, with Poulin back from injury and equalling scoring record

MILAN, Feb 14 - Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin returned from injury and tied the record for most goals in women's Olympic ice hockey as the defending champions reached the semi-finals with a 5-1 win over Germany on Saturday.

Five-times Olympian Poulin missed her side's last two games after suffering a knee injury in Canada's 5-1 win over the Czech Republic on Monday, but returned in style to score her 18th Games goal, equalling the record of fellow-Canadian Hayley Wickenheiser.

"Honestly, I just wanted to be back on the ice with the girls," Poulin said when asked about the record.

"I didn't think about that. Lucky enough, it went in. It was a great play by our power play. But we just wanted that win and getting ready for the semi."

Canada saw off Germany with Brianne Jenner and Claire Thompson scoring in the opening period. Sarah Fillier and Blayre Turnbull added to the scoreline before Franziska Feldmeier scored for the Germans, with Poulin finding the net with less than five minutes left.

Canada opened the scoring in the second minute with Jenner finishing off Emma Maltais' pass in front of the goal to net her first at these Games, and it appeared Germany would be in for a long night.

The Canadians had a power play shortly after taking the lead but the shorthanded Germans came closest to scoring, rattling off three shots as Canada failed to threaten.

Canada were struggling to break down the German defence when a mistake from goaltender Sandra Abstreiter allowed the defending champions to double their lead. Thompson shot from a distance and the puck sailed through the goalie's legs.

Canada upped the ante in the second period in terms of shots, but only added a third goal on a power play late with Fillier firing off a quick-release shot from a wide angle that beat Abstreiter and went in off the far post.

Turnbull got Canada off to a lightning start in the final period, scoring just 38 seconds in, but they conceded a shorthanded goal to give Germany a consolation.

Feldmeier made a solo breakaway from behind her own blue line, outpacing Daryl Watts on her way to the net before beating Canadian goalie Emerance Maschmeyer to give the German fans something to celebrate.

POWER PLAY POULIN

The loudest cheer of the night, however, was reserved for Canada's 'Captain Clutch', when she found the net on a power play. Poulin hovered close to the goal, waiting to pounce, and was there to tap in Fillier's pass.

The U.S. are already through to the last four after a 6-0 win over Italy, along with Sweden, who beat the Czechs 2-0. Finland face Switzerland later on Saturday in the last quarter-final.

Teams will be re-seeded after the quarter-final matches are done to determine the semi-final pairings. REUTERS