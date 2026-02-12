Ice hockey-Beaten Italy unlikely to be underestimated after delighting home fans

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MILAN, Feb 11 - Italy began their opening game of the men's Olympic ice hockey tournament with a bang, and certainly did not end it with a whimper despite losing 5-2 to Sweden on Wednesday, as they sent the fans home happy after many had come more in hope than in belief.

Italy were making their first appearance at the Games since 2006, and with NHL players returning after a 12-year absence the hosts appeared on a hiding to nothing against a side packed with players from North America's elite professional league.

Italy's women defied the doubters by reaching the quarter-finals, but there was even less optimism around the men.

"Unfortunately, I don't think the men can do the same," Federico, an Italy fan from Milan, told Reuters before the game.

"I'm afraid they won't go that far, I think for them it's more about limiting damage."

There was plenty of Swedish support in the stands but a deafening roar went up when Italy entered the rink.

Italy spent large parts of the game inside their own blue line, any Italian attack bringing chants of 'Italia, Italia' and when the hosts scored with their first shot of the game the new Santagiulia arena's foundations were severely tested.

"We've been dreaming of this first game at home for years, not even knowing if it would come, when it would come," Italy captain Thomas Larkin said.

"It's really amazing, especially the support we got when we scored that first goal was absolutely unbelievable."

Sweden coming back to lead did little to dampen the Italian crowd's enthusiasm and the place was rocking again seconds into the second period when Matt Bradley levelled.

Some may have begun to believe in a 'Miracle in Milan' but the Swedes went on to put some shine on the scoreline, an empty-net goal wrapping up the win. The crowd, however, still rose to their feet at the final buzzer to acclaim their new heroes.

"It's a shame it ended as it did because we really believed in there," Larkin added.

"Especially with the fans, the applause we were getting after the second period."

There is a newfound belief around Italian hockey and they are unlikely to be taken lightly in the remainder of the Games.

Their task, however, doesn't get any easier as they next face Slovakia, who beat champions Finland on Wednesday, before finishing the group stage against the Finns.

"Hopefully people continue on trying to underestimate us," Larkin said.

"But probably not. I think if I were them I would have underestimated us too but I'm very proud to be wearing the jersey with this group of guys." REUTERS