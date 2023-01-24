Ice baths, gels, stretches: A trip into the painful, pampered world of the player

It’s match day, 7pm start, the butterflies are gathering. Three hours before the first shot, or thereabouts, they arrive in courtesy cars. Player and entourage. Everyone a painting of resolve. Rackets will be collected. They’ve been restrung after perhaps factoring in the temperature and time of the match.
Five days of the Open are left, history is flirting. If the players have a strain, a blister, they might get it seen to. Some have a private physio, else the Open provides 10 for each gender. There are a line of treatment rooms and a series of curtained areas where complaining bodies can be massaged and mended. This is the big time.
At the 1969 Australian Open, as Rod Laver once recalled, drinks were left in the sun on a 38 deg C day and there was no ice. But in this professional era, where high art requires dedicated science, every little detail counts. There are even separate gyms, one ostensibly for warming up, another for training days. You can run on a treadmill in the air-conditioning or on one placed outside. This brilliant Open is world-class at pampering.
There is a tennis world of on-court drama you see on TV but there is also a mostly hidden township to be found in the corridors beneath the courts. This is the players’ private planet and Melanie Omizzolo, the charming health and wellness manager of the Australian Open, is taking me on a tour. She’s been a physio for 20 years, she knows muscles, warm-ups, preparation and how the day in the life of a player unfolds.
Pre-match work might begin with a ride on an exercise bike, followed by a hit on court. Maybe 15 minutes, maybe 40 if a serve needs a late polish. Then shower, food, grips rolled onto rackets, ankles taped, bodies warmed up. This is where tactic meets trust.
Strategist Craig O’Shannessy, who worked with Novak Djokovic between 2017 and 2019 and swears by data, told The Straits Times he’d prepare a game plan on rivals before matches for the Serb and “a 10-page match intelligence report” after matches. It would “uncover in great detail, serving, returning, rallying, approaching... getting into the intricate details of shot selection”.
Down one corridor is a 25m rubberised track on which players sprint. Some play cricket to loosen up. The warm-up gym has cycles, treadmills, a rower and a string of TVs on which on-court skirmishes unspool. Everything is designed to lift the heart rate a little. Soon it will be their chance.
“Some of them like to play games, they keep things light,” explains Omizzolo. “Or some reaction type of activities (with balls) to make sure they’re sharp.” Lunges, side-strides, just making sure they take their muscles through a range of motions because the first point might be five sprints and 14 shots and suddenly they’re 0-15. Damn.
Everyone’s hydrated, informed, fuelled. If not there’s the Recharge zone. Want a frittata, a protein bar, a chia seed pudding? Feel like an energy smoothie, coconut water, pineapple energy gel? If a room can smell of health, then this one, built for this year’s Open, is it. It’s quiet and peaceful with the food neatly listed under Post-Playing Food and Pre-Playing Drink and you just know Michael Jordan would grin and pass it by. He smoked a cigar on his way to home games and then devoured a steak. Old school heroes, you understand.
I stand at the head of the corridor down which the players walk on their way into Rod Laver Arena. It’s a passage heavy with intimidation, for it’s lined with the names of the great. It is the path down which the players will return later, first the loser, carrying sweaty shirts and the weight of defeat, but however late they finish hours of work lie before them.
Djokovic’s hamstring complains. Sebastian Korda’s wrist hurts. Sania Mirza’s calves are bound. Injury shadows players like a mugger in an alley. Tennis feels like a contact sport and post-match their bodies are like beaten-up instruments which need a repair shop. The first image of Grigor Dimitrov, beaten by Djokovic a few days ago, was of a man on a bike.
Stretching follows, then a shower, perhaps a snack and the media. Always this game is about answers. “And then,” says Omizzolo, “it’s a combination of ice baths, whether they want to get treatment with the physios if they have an injury that needs to be assessed and a massage as well. So they often they will do all three.”
Everything is time, everything is patience, everything is about getting ready for future punishment. The fantastic are always fastidious, they don’t skip a sit-up or a step in their routine. A full meal must be eaten. An ice bath – they have four small pools, without ice, where the water is kept at about 10 deg C – must be waded into.
Hours pass. Early morning arrives. It’s now another day. Adrenalin dries. Victory seeps in. Sleep is calling. The quarter-finals are still on. It’s not over yet.