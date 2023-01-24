Ice baths, gels, stretches: A trip into the painful, pampered world of the player

It’s match day, 7pm start, the butterflies are gathering. Three hours before the first shot, or thereabouts, they arrive in courtesy cars. Player and entourage. Everyone a painting of resolve. Rackets will be collected. They’ve been restrung after perhaps factoring in the temperature and time of the match.

Five days of the Open are left, history is flirting. If the players have a strain, a blister, they might get it seen to. Some have a private physio, else the Open provides 10 for each gender. There are a line of treatment rooms and a series of curtained areas where complaining bodies can be massaged and mended. This is the big time.

At the 1969 Australian Open, as Rod Laver once recalled, drinks were left in the sun on a 38 deg C day and there was no ice. But in this professional era, where high art requires dedicated science, every little detail counts. There are even separate gyms, one ostensibly for warming up, another for training days. You can run on a treadmill in the air-conditioning or on one placed outside. This brilliant Open is world-class at pampering.

There is a tennis world of on-court drama you see on TV but there is also a mostly hidden township to be found in the corridors beneath the courts. This is the players’ private planet and Melanie Omizzolo, the charming health and wellness manager of the Australian Open, is taking me on a tour. She’s been a physio for 20 years, she knows muscles, warm-ups, preparation and how the day in the life of a player unfolds.

Pre-match work might begin with a ride on an exercise bike, followed by a hit on court. Maybe 15 minutes, maybe 40 if a serve needs a late polish. Then shower, food, grips rolled onto rackets, ankles taped, bodies warmed up. This is where tactic meets trust.