ICC suspends Cricket Canada's membership but keeps teams eligible for events

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

June 1 - The International Cricket Council has suspended Canada over breaches of the national board's membership obligations, weeks after the global governing body's anti-corruption unit launched an investigation into Cricket Canada.

The Canadian national team will still be able to participate in ICC events, and funding to operate the teams will be provided through a controlled mechanism, the global governing body said on Monday.

A documentary aired in April by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation had made allegations of corruption in the governance of Cricket Canada involving several players and officials, including match manipulation and threats of violence.

Media reports said the anti-corruption investigation was launched soon after.

"The ICC board resolved to suspend Cricket Canada from ICC membership with immediate effect due to serious breaches of its membership obligations," the global body said in a statement a day after a meeting in Ahmedabad, India.

Cricket Canada will have to follow a set of conditions, aimed at fixing its governance and administrative issues, to restore membership, the statement added.

"The progress against these conditions will be monitored by the ICC normalisation committee, supported by ICC management, with reinstatement of membership subject to the board being satisfied that the conditions have been fully met," the ICC said.

The ICC also suspended the United States national body, USA Cricket, over membership rule breaches last year. The U.S. national teams continue to participate in ICC events and are set to compete at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. REUTERS