I want to break...dance: ‘Mop Man’ wows Commonwealth Games crowds with slick moves

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He has been spotted at various venues including those hosting netball, bowls and 3x3 basketball.

The Commonwealth Games may not have star-studded half-time shows such as the recent FIFA World Cup final, but one volunteer has been keeping the crowd entertained during breaks in play in Glasgow.

Scottish volunteer CJ Miller has been sweeping people off their feet – in person and on social media – for his dance performances at various venues.

His prop of choice? The mop he uses to wipe the playing surfaces, earning him the moniker “Mop Man”.

His routine includes a variety of turns, splits, jumps and even iconic dance moves such as the worm.

He first made waves on July 26 when the Glasgow 2026 official Facebook page uploaded a video of him dancing to Queen’s I Want To Break Free at the OVO Hydro arena, which hosts the netball competition.

The accompanying caption read: “When your moment comes, you take it.”

And take his moment he did.

Speaking to Australian outlet 7News on July 27, Miller said: “Well, you know what, I was hired to do a job and I thought... we’ll do it full send. We’ll send it full.”

When prompted, the professional dancer cited American rapper Cardi B as his inspiration.

He said: “I looked at it and I thought that’s exactly what the Commonwealth needs, Cardi B. That’s the one.”

Commenting on his “Mop Man” nickname, he told New Zealand radio station More FM that it would “not have made the top 100” on his wishlist, but “beggars can’t be choosers”.

He has since also been spotted at the 3x3 basketball and bowls venues, but netizens reckon he should be at gymnastics instead.

An Instagram user wrote: “Bro needs to be at the gymnastics not the bowls,” along with an accompanying video of Miller performing with a vacuum cleaner on the green.

Referring to the late Queen lead vocalist Freddie Mercury, one netizen commented on Facebook: “I think Freddie would have loved seeing that song used for this. It’s brilliant.”

Miller later told online publication People that he was not expecting to go viral. He added: “Although it is my job to dance, sing, choreograph... I am actually more introverted in my day-to-day life.”

He might need to brush up on his cleaning though, admitting that he did “zero” cleaning.

He said: “I can barely clean my own house, let alone a basketball court.”

His mother agreed.

“I’m surprised he knows how to use it (a vacuum)!” she quipped.