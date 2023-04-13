‘I’ve hit my bottom’: Revealing docu shines light on dynamic, damaging world of Boris Becker

By his polished standards, Roger Federer offers GQ Australia an edgy answer. It’s somewhere around 2014 and on the subject of rivals he says, “we’re almost too nice to each other sometimes”.

But would he truly have enjoyed tennis in the 1980s? Meaner, testier, slyer. Before the 1985 Wimbledon final where his legend begins, Boris Becker’s coach tells him to walk out first on court and grab the closest seat. Why? Because it’s the one his opponent Kevin Curren prefers.

Mind games like Becker blowing kisses at Brooke Shields who’s sitting in Andre Agassi’s players box are one thing, hissing invective is another. At a changeover once, as Becker recalls, John McEnroe says to him: “I’m going to beat the s*** out of you, you m***********”.

These stories which make you grin – especially if you grew up to the switchblade serve-volley of that era – are found in the revealing, new two-part documentary titled Boom! Boom! The World vs Boris Becker. The first episode is titled Triumph, the second Disaster, both words a reference to the Rudyard Kipling poem “If” which is always associated with Wimbledon. So is Becker. On those lawns in 1985 he was effectively “born”.

Made by the award-winning documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney – he also directed The Armstrong Lie – “Boom! Boom!” is a classic sports story. It feels familiar and yet every tale is an original. A young man brilliant and then lost. A champion ascending and then stumbling. A kid who wears a crown and then a prison uniform.

Federer has eight Wimbledon titles, Novak Djokovic and Pete Sampras own seven. Becker has only three, but sport is measured not only by numbers but also impact. And this captivating documentary, in part, reminds us of that. For older folks it will be a nostalgic ride, for young people an education into a player who was told by a German newspaper editor that only three subjects then were guaranteed to sell papers: Hitler, the unification of Germany, and Becker.

I smiled at the old footage because it’s like our own lives rewound. Becker in short shorts, stained by dirt, because for him tennis was a gladiatorial contest. Diving, risking, moving forward, full of what they called moxie in those days. “Put me on your showcourt,” he says, “I will show you how I can play.”

His tennis is all muttering, muscular mayhem but it opens up an unprepared teenager to a grasping world. In his autobiography, The Player, he wrote: “Goodbye, freedom. Hands reaching out to you, tearing the buttons from your jacket; fingernails raking over your skin as if they wanted a piece of your flesh... Love letters, begging letters, blackmail.”

The questions Becker’s life raises are older than him and yet are still relevant. Can fame come too fast? Can you ever be ready for it? Do you have enough good people around you? Do the privileged believe the rules don’t apply to them?

Gibney’s done his research, has travelled to famous Becker matches – most amusingly a coughing episode with McEnroe – and dug out past interviews in German. In one Becker is asked, “Do you consider yourself a genius in tennis?”, and his answer about the mystery of his own skill is terrific.

Perhaps it is the filmmaker’s reputation and also the subject, but he manages to get people to talk about Becker, including McEnroe (part-time rival), Bjorn Borg (who struggled in retirement himself), ex-wife Barbara Feltus, former manager Ion Tiriac and one-time student Djokovic. Why did he hire the German? “Mental toughness,” smiles the Serb.

But fairytale is a word best excised from the sporting dictionary. And so Becker, like so many others, falls. He’s not a drug cheat like Lance Armstrong, he’s not brought down by a multiple-cast sex scandal like Tiger Woods, but like them he’s entitled. Though if you consider the indulged planet athletes live on in their youth it’s unsurprising that more of them aren’t. Hubris comes easier to them than humility.

Becker, who spent eight months in jail for hiding assets to avoid paying loans, repeats an old sporting sin. He makes a mess of his financial affairs. Some of his answers may feel self-serving, but he gets one thing right about retiring superstars. “You keep on spending money you don’t make any more.”

The list of bankrupt athletes is long and sad and in 2009 Sports Illustrated did a story titled, “How (and why) athletes go broke”. In it, they wrote, their information suggested that “within five years of retirement, an estimated 60 per cent of former NBA players are broke”.

To see a weary, battered Becker, eyes welling, saying “I’ve hit my bottom” is unsettling. Something feels broken and yet we’re uniquely forgiving towards sporting icons and suckers for redemption. Anyway the sins of heroes (think Maradona) rarely cancel out their greatness. Becker’s name lies in prison records and yet forever on the winners’ board at Wimbledon. Some things cannot be erased.