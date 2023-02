That lumberjack-sized fellow at the Sports Hub, polite, articulate, you remember him, don’t you? The swimmer they called “genetics gone crazy”. The one whose feet became a national obsession. The kid who lit up the world in 2000.

Now, 23 years later Ian Thorpe is here and he’s giving The Straits Times a peek at his shining Olympic summer. The pressure he wore. The hope he carried. And the world we never saw.