‘I’ll do it my way’ – Andy Farrell out to show old boss Joe Schmidt that Irish prefer his style

PARIS – Perhaps the most intriguing sub-plot in Ireland’s World Cup quarter-final with New Zealand on Saturday is Joe Schmidt and his former assistant Andy Farrell pitting their wits against each other.

Can the latter’s gentler touch take the Irish to heights the former’s more austere approach failed to?

For it was Schmidt who set the Irish on the path that has ultimately led them to being regarded as joint favourites, with France, to become only the second world champion from the Northern Hemisphere.

New Zealander Schmidt, though, fell short twice, exiting in the quarter-finals to Argentina in 2015 and four years later getting whipped by the side whose attack he now directs, the All Blacks.

Schmidt, 58, deserves credit for bringing Farrell into the coaching team in 2016 when the 48-year-old Englishman was at a low ebb after hosts England, with him as assistant coach, had exited in the first round of the 2015 World Cup.

The coaching duo combined to beat the All Blacks twice – in Ireland’s historic first ever win against them, in Chicago, and then their maiden victory on home soil – and secured the Six Nations Grand Slam in 2018.

Although the pair worked closely together, if people thought Farrell was the continuity candidate when Schmidt stepped down after the 2019 World Cup then – and not for the first or last time regarding the former rugby league legend – they were wrong.

While Schmidt was respected, he was not loved by the players in the way Farrell is.

Under Schmidt, there was an austere and regimented atmosphere, very much modelled on his former profession as a school teacher. He controlled everything.

Farrell is quite the opposite – he retains authority but is relaxed and ready to delegate to his coaching staff, trusting them implicitly.

“Andy takes a different approach to previous management that I’ve worked under, which I think is the right way to do it,” was the telling response from Ireland’s talismanic captain Johnny Sexton to what had changed under Farrell, after the Irish won the 2022 Triple Crown.

Former Irish fly-half Tony Ward said the feedback he had received from the Irish camp was that it was much happier.

“There is no longer a fear factor and looking over their shoulder, which all makes for a happier environment,” he told AFP.

For veteran prop Dave Kilcoyne, it is Farrell’s “emotional intelligence” which sets him apart from the previous regime.

“He’s created an unbelievable environment,” Kilcoyne said. “When you’re on, you’re on and we love that about it.

“It’s such a high-octane, driven environment but when you’re off, people really enjoy each other’s company. Everyone is encouraged to be themselves.”