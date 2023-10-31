I didn’t know how big Olympics was: Skateboard champ Sakura Yosozumi

SINGAPORE – Effortlessly cool like many of her tribe, Sakura Yosozumi is executing ollies and flips while skating a bowl in Orchard Road over the weekend.

The Japanese also owns the cool tag of being the world’s first skateboarding Olympic gold medallist, after clinching the first title on offer – the women’s park – in the sport’s debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

While many athletes see an Olympic gold as a lifelong goal, Yosozumi, however, never dreamt of becoming an Olympic champion. That was because she had never watched the multi-sport event before competing in one.

Speaking to The Straits Times via a translator, the 21-year-old said: “I didn’t know how big of an event the Olympics was. I had actually never seen it before. But after participating in the Olympics, I realised that being the gold medalist was a very big thing and the Olympics was really a major event globally.

“I wasn’t skateboarding to join the Olympics. So when they decided to put skateboarding as a sport in the Olympics, I was very surprised.”

Yosozumi was in town for the opening of sports-themed attraction Trifecta on Saturday, when she also conducted a skate clinic for enthusiasts. Touted as Asia’s first snow, surf and skate attraction, the venue, which is located next to the Somerset Skate Park, allows participants to take part in these sports in Singapore’s shopping district. As part of its launch festival, a two-day concert will also be held on Nov 18 and 19.

With skateboarding now part of the Olympic roster, the venue will give budding young athletes a place to learn and compete in the sport, and perhaps become an Olympic champion like Yosozumi.

The skateboarder, whose first name means cherry blossom in Japanese, only picked up the sport at 11 after encouragement from her elder brother.