Hwa Chong Institution bounce back from early exit in 2025 to win A Div boys’ basketball title

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Hwa Chong Institution captain Wong Ye-En lifting the trophy after they beat ACS(I) to win the National School Games A Division boys' basketball final on May 22.

SINGAPORE – As Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) prepared to face Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) in the A Division boys’ basketball final on May 22, memories of their crushing campaign in 2025 still lingered.

After failing to progress beyond the 2025 National School Games (NSG) preliminary group stage, HCI were forced to take a long, hard look at themselves.

A post-mortem revealed that the side, who had consistently reached the last four, had grown overconfident, prompting team discussions, changes to the coaching set-up and, more importantly, a mentality shift.

What followed was a season defined by renewed hunger and humility.

Taking on an underdog’s mentality, HCI poured everything into a fiercely contested final, edging out ACS(I) 61-58 at the Jurong East Sports Hall for their first title since 2014.

HCI’s standout player Uali Toktar, who hails from Kazakhstan, said: “This whole thing feels like a fairy-tale ending, especially because we couldn’t make it past the first round last year.

“That was something that happened for the first time in maybe 10 to 15 years.”

The 1.93m power forward, who racked up 18 points, added: “From the beginning of the year, we tried to stay more humble, take one game at a time, trust our coach and trust our teachers.”

HCI started on the back foot, as ACS(I) led 17-16 after the first quarter. The momentum swung back and forth across the next two quarters, with HCI edging ahead 42-39 by the end of the third, setting up a tense final stanza.

The last 10 minutes erupted into a fiery exchange, with both sides trading baskets. With just three seconds remaining, ACS(I)’s Dexter Choo reduced the deficit to 60-58 with a two-pointer, keeping their title hopes alive in their maiden A Division final appearance.

But that spark was swiftly extinguished. HCI’s Tan Wei Heng calmly sank a free throw to secure a 61-58 win and seal HCI’s return to the summit.

Seeing out the match was something that HCI had prepared for, said Uali.

The 18-year-old added that they had also undergone sports psychology sessions to enable them to stay mentally strong in the final minutes.

HCI captain Wong Ye-En, who was sidelined for most of the season after a shin fracture in December 2025, was elated that they had bounced back from their setback to become champions once again.

Although unable to contribute fully on the court, the 18-year-old was a constant presence from the sidelines, repeatedly urging his teammates to stay resilient, especially when they were trailing.

Off the court, Ye-En also stepped into a coaching role, conducting extra practice for about an hour after training. That included tailored shooting and dribbling drills for players in specific positions.

“These are the little things that we need to do to achieve what we achieved today,” he added.

HCI coach Pang Chin Hong, who was brought on in 2025, said: “I told them that because we are underdogs all the way until the final, ‘No pressure, you are here, just enjoy everything’.”

The 47-year-old, who is also national team’s assistant coach, emphasised the importance of playing as a unit rather than focusing on individual skills, constantly reminding his players: “Trust me and trust your teammates.”

ACS(I) vice-captain Dexter, who was teary-eyed at the end of the game, bemoaned his team’s foul trouble and late-game defensive lapses.

The 17-year-old said: “We came in really hoping we’ll get No. 1 and we’ll get gold, but not everything can go your way. They were just a better team, our shots weren’t falling and it was just a matter of rebounds.”

With the victory, HCI completed an A Division double as their girls’ team defeated Raffles Institution (RI) 56-39 to retain their title.

Power forward Tricia Lau, who contributed 13 points, said the team were motivated by a larger goal.

“One of the motivations was to play for NBA Rising Stars in June, because we experienced it last year, so we knew that the champions would have the opportunity to play that again,” the 17-year-old said of the regional tournament at the OCBC Arena from June 22 to 28.

“We wanted to seize this opportunity to show how we have improved and what we are as a team now.”

Captain Qian Ya Kong said: “Last year, we were led by our seniors and they really set a good role model for us in terms of their discipline, their perseverance, and I feel like that really inspired us to continue passing down this tradition.”

In the third-place play-offs, Dunman High School defeated Eunoia Junior College 59-49 in the girls’ category, while National Junior College overcame RI 71-61 in the boys’ division.