Hwa Chong Institution and Nanyang Girls’ reign supreme at National School Games’ wushu meet

SINGAPORE – Winning medals in wushu events is not out of the ordinary for Zhuo Kaiqian, Lyvia Phua and Heidi Kong, all 16, of Nanyang Girls’ High School.

The trio, who have been practising the Chinese martial art for a decade, combined for over 10 medals across individual and group events in the 2023 National School Games wushu championships.

But the two victories in the competition’s final day on Friday – the group events for the B Division girls’ quanshu and weapon categories – were extra sweet for them.

Nanyang captain Kaiqian explained: “They were my first ever group events and I feel very fulfilled. Everyone has different skill levels in group events and we have to accommodate and help each other out.

“It’s our first time competing in a team event and also our last year representing Nanyang, so we want to leave without any regrets.”

Vice-captain Lyvia said the team have been training hard for the competition. She said: “We wanted to do our best to see our hard work pay off.

“Every year we train in hopes of there being a team event, but it’s always been cancelled because of Covid-19.”

For the B Division girls’ category, Nanyang scored 8.90 for the group quanshu event, beating Dunman High School’s 8.71. They finished 0.12 points ahead of Chung Cheng High School (Yishun) with 8.85 for the group weapon event.

Nanyang were also overall champions for both B and C girls’. In the B Division, they won comfortably with a total of 169 points, more than double of runner-up Anglican High School’s 82. In the C Division, they racked up 150 points, nearly double of River Valley High School (76).

Heidi said: “After all the difficulties we have overcome, the fact that we’ve gotten what we wanted is a huge relief. “

Before a crowd of about 400 cheering supporters at the OCBC Arena, the trio were among students who showcased synchronised routines dressed in striking costumes.

Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) and Nanyang dominated the events on Friday, placing first in 11 out of the 12 events. Anderson Secondary School won the group weapon event for the C Division boys’ category.

HCI teacher and wushu coach He Changjiang said he was extremely pleased with his students’ performances. He, 40, said: “In terms of coordination and execution, they performed at a level up to standard.

“Now, they should be working on their stamina, as training consistency was affected by the pandemic and students falling sick.

“There are students who were injured in the past week, but they have a never-say-die attitude and still executed the routine today after rehabilitating.”