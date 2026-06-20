Hurricanes thrash Chiefs to win Super Rugby title

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June 20 - Ruben Love and Josh Moorby scored two tries each as the Wellington Hurricanes overwhelmed the Waikato Chiefs 60-5 on Saturday to end their decade-long wait for a second Super Rugby Pacific title.

Tries from Moorby, Love, Fehi Fineanganofo and Callum Harkin gave the Hurricanes a 29-0 lead at halftime in Wellington. Moorby and Love added to the score after the break with Devan Flanders, Jordie Barrett and Jone Rova also scoring.

For the Chiefs, the crushing loss extended their losing streak in Super Rugby finals to four straight years after their defeats by the Canterbury Crusaders in 2023 and 2025 and the Auckland Blues in 2024.

Naitoa Ah Kuoi scored the Chiefs' sole try in the 75th minute. REUTERS