Hurricanes lose Love for start of Super Rugby season

Rugby Union - Japan v New Zealand - Yokohama International Stadium, Yokohama, Japan - October 26, 2024 New Zealand's Ruben Love celebrates after the match REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Feb 18 - Rising All Blacks playmaker Ruben Love will miss up to six games of the Super Rugby Pacific season after suffering an ankle injury during Wellington Hurricanes training, the team said on Wednesday.

The Hurricanes, who had a bye in the opening round last weekend, kick off their season on Friday when they host Moana Pasifika, who return from victory over Fijian Drua in Lautoka.

Love joins a number of Hurricanes players on the sidelines, including All Blacks loose forward Du'Plessis Kirifi (calf), winger Kini Naholo (knee) and lock Isaia Walker-Leawere (calf).

Hurricanes coach Clark Laidlaw named Warner Deans, the Japan co-captain and lock, in the starting 15 for his Hurricanes debut. REUTERS