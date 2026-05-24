Hurricanes' Laidlaw sets sights on Super Rugby playoffs after sealing top spot

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May 24 - Wellington Hurricanes coach Clark Laidlaw will look to manage the exertions of his players over the remainder of the Super Rugby Pacific regular season after securing top spot in the standings and home-field advantage in the playoffs.

Laidlaw's side locked down their second first-place finish in three seasons with a 45-28 win over the Otago Highlanders on Saturday and the Scottish coach is already casting glances at the next stage of the competition, which starts on June 5.

"I think it'll be a balance between some guys needing rugby and some guys needing a wee break," said Laidlaw, whose side take on Canterbury Crusaders in their final league phase match next week.

"People were saying we were resting guys this week, but most of the players couldn't play this week that weren't playing. We just need to reassess that. We picked up a couple of nicks tonight too.

"We'll dust ourselves off and take a breath, no rush into those selections. We'll just let the bodies settle over the next 48 hours and we'll pick a team that can go down and play the Crusaders well.

"But we've definitely got an eye to the week after, for sure."

The Hurricanes, who last won the Super Rugby crown in 2016, cruised to a bonus point win in front of their own fans and the first-place finish means Laidlaw's side have the security of knowing a loss in the qualifying playoffs will not be terminal.

The winners of the three playoff matches progress to the semi-finals with the highest-ranked loser also gaining a berth in the last four.

"All the teams are chasing that top spot and it gives us a second chance, if we needed it," said Laidlaw.

"More importantly, if you win you play your games at home so the consistency the men have showed through the whole season and particularly through this block of games is really pleasing.

"We'll have a quiet beer tonight and get back on the horse in six days' time and play again." REUTERS