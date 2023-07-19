Hurdles world record-holder Tobi Amusan charged with anti-doping violation

PARIS – Women’s hurdles world record holder Tobi Amusan said on Wednesday she has been charged with an alleged anti-doping rule violation, casting doubt on her participation in next month’s world championships.
“Today the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has charged me with an alleged rule violation for having 3 missed tests in 12 months,” she said in a post on Instagram.
The Nigerian athlete set the world record for the women’s 100m hurdles of 12.12 seconds at last year’s World Athletics Championships.
Amusan, 26, vowed to resolve the charges against her before this year’s competition, set to be held next month in Budapest.
“I intend to fight this charge and will have my case decided by a tribunal of 3 arbitrators before the start of next month’s World Championships,” she said.
“I am a CLEAN ATHLETE, and I am regularly; (maybe more than the usual) tested by the AIU – I was tested within days of my third ‘missed test’. I have FAITH that this will be resolved in my favour and that I will be competing at the World Championships in August.”
Amusan’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
She was part of Nigeria’s 4x100 relay squad that won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games but were then stripped of their medal after anchor runner Grace Nwokocha failed a doping test.
On Sunday, Amusan took part in the Silesia Diamond League competition in Poland, where she set a new meet record of 12.34sec.
At the Golden Spike athletics meet in the Czech Republic last month, she finished in third place in the women’s 100m hurdles, losing to reigning Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico, who claimed victory in 12.42.
When asked about improving her world record pace, she said: “Nothing is impossible and 11 seconds? Most definitely”.
But she was less confident about an ongoing debate on raising hurdles to give priority to technique over speed.
“Don’t do that, don’t raise the hurdles. Please,” said Amusan, who is 1.56m.
Meanwhile, American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was beaten over 100m for the first time this year at a meeting in Hungary on Tuesday.
Richardson never recovered from a poor start in Szekesfehervar and couldn’t catch Julien Alfred, the Saint Lucia athlete who has been a sensation on the college circuit this season.
Alfred clocked 10.89sec to Richardson’s 10.97.
It was a disappointing performance for Richardson, who clocked 10.76sec on Sunday to beat the Jamaican Shericka Jackson (10.78), the fastest woman in the world this season, at the Diamond League meeting in Poland.
Richardson missed the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after testing positive for cannabis and failed to qualify for the world championships in Eugene.
But she has shown new-found consistency this season and won the US title to make her one of the favourites for gold at the 2023 world championships in Budapest in August.
Olympic 400m champion Steven Gardiner recorded the fastest 400m time of the year, 43.74, in winning his event, racing home ahead of Rusheen McDonald of Jamaica, who clocked 44.03. AFP, REUTERS