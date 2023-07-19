Hurdles world record-holder Tobi Amusan charged with anti-doping violation

PARIS – Women’s hurdles world record holder Tobi Amusan said on Wednesday she has been charged with an alleged anti-doping rule violation, casting doubt on her participation in next month’s world championships.

“Today the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has charged me with an alleged rule violation for having 3 missed tests in 12 months,” she said in a post on Instagram.

The Nigerian athlete set the world record for the women’s 100m hurdles of 12.12 seconds at last year’s World Athletics Championships.

Amusan, 26, vowed to resolve the charges against her before this year’s competition, set to be held next month in Budapest.

“I intend to fight this charge and will have my case decided by a tribunal of 3 arbitrators before the start of next month’s World Championships,” she said.

“I am a CLEAN ATHLETE, and I am regularly; (maybe more than the usual) tested by the AIU – I was tested within days of my third ‘missed test’. I have FAITH that this will be resolved in my favour and that I will be competing at the World Championships in August.”

Amusan’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

She was part of Nigeria’s 4x100 relay squad that won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games but were then stripped of their medal after anchor runner Grace Nwokocha failed a doping test.