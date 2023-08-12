Hurdles star Sydney McLaughlin out of World Championships with injury

WASHINGTON – Reigning world and Olympic 400-metre hurdles champion Sydney McLaughlin said on Friday that a knee injury will keep her from competing in the World Athletics Championships that open this Saturday in Budapest.

The 24-year-old American, who set the 400m hurdles world record of 50.68 seconds in 2022 at the World Championships in Eugene, said in a social media post that she has a “minor knee issue” and cannot race.

“I am sad to share that I must withdraw this year’s World Championships meet in Budapest,” she posted.

“After consulting with my doctors and coaches, I need to take care of a minor knee issue so that I can be fully healthy for next year’s Paris Olympics. I look forward to seeing everyone back on the track soon!”

McLaughlin was among the biggest names expected to compete in the Hungarian capital and was entered in the 400m flat, breaking into new territory.

She won the US title in July at Eugene with a world-leading 48.74sec, providing that she is also lethal in the flat event.

Her place on the US squad for the world meet in the 400m will be taken by Lynna Irby-Jackson, who was fourth at the US championships and already on the American roster as a member of the 4x400m relay pool.

McLaughlin’s career medal haul also includes the 2019 Diamond League 400m hurdles crown plus helping the US 4x400m relay team capture gold at the Tokyo Olympics and 2022 and 2019 World Championships.

Uganda’s long distance star Jacob Kiplimo has been ruled out of this week’s World Championships due to his hamstring injury.

“It is unfortunate the doctor told us on Friday that Kiplimo’s hamstring injury cannot let him compete in Hungary. We have decided that he is withdrawn,” Dominic Otuchet, president of the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) told Xinhua.

Kiplimo, together with world champion Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei, were Uganda’s medal hopefuls in the 5,000m and 10,000m races.

Meanwhile, Surinamese sprinter Issam Asinga said he would respect the Athletics Integrity Unit’s (AIU) processes after the organisation handed him a provisional suspension for doping days ahead of the world meet.

The 18-year-old broke the Under-20 record in the 100m when he clocked 9.89 seconds at the South American Championships in July, tying for the fourth-fastest time of the year.

The AIU said on Friday that it had handed the teen a provisional suspension for the presence or use of a prohibited substance, GW1516, which can reportedly help to burn extra fat and build muscle mass.

Asinga said the violation was related to an out-of-competition urine sample provided at home on July 18. AFP, REUTERS, XINHUA