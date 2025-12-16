Hunga Tonga ready to go one better over the mile

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,800m)

(2) LA PATRONA ran a great second last time. She will love the step-up to 1,800m. From a neat draw, she will go close to winning.

(5) WOMAN IN GOLD was fourth in the same race as La Patrona last time. She flew home late to finish just over two lengths behind the winner. With the step-up in trip, she will run a big race.

(4) UP IN FLAMES ran a fair race last time. If she can build on that run, she will be among the places.

(1) WAIT FOR ME finally gets a good draw. Include her in all bets.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(4) WYZE DECLARATION stayed on for third last time when she was drawn awkwardly. From a neat draw, she will go close to winning.

(5) DESTINY’S DREAM ran fourth in the same race as Wyze Declaration last time. She was beaten just over four lengths by the winner. If she gets some cover early, she will be dangerous in the finish.

(7) HAZEL GREEN ran a good second last time. She will love the step-up to 1,400m. Include her.

(6) LARK’S SONG has been rested for 73 days. If she does not need the run badly, she will be competitive.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(2) SEVEN NO TRUMP ran a great second and was beaten just over four lengths on the line last time. She will love the step-up in trip to 1,400m. From a good draw, she will go close to winning.

(1) IONA CASTLE stayed on well for third last start. She was drawn awkwardly, but she gets a good draw now. Include her in all bets.

(7) BLUE LAGOON has run two excellent races in succession. She was second last time. If she can build on that performance, she will have a big winning chance.

(5) KUBU ran third last start and was beaten just over four lengths on the line. Watch her closely.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(3) OCEAN SKY ran a great race behind Signor Dante last time. The form of that race has worked out well. He tries hard and, from a good draw, he will go close to winning.

(2) MADRA RUA was fourth last time. He should love the step-up in trip to 1,400m.

(5) DISTRICT MASTER was touched off in a close finish by Balzi Rossi last start. He is in good form, so, if he brings his last performance to the track again, he will be dangerous in the finish.

(4) BLIZZARDBOY ran a fair race last time, when he was beaten just over two lengths by Balzi Rossi. The blinkers have been fitted. Watch for sharp improvement.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(3) WHIRLWIND has been rested for 101 days. She caught the eye late with a third on debut. Hard to beat.

(5) PANJANDRUM stayed on nicely for second last time. She was doing some good work late. She will be competitive on her best form.

(6) THELEIA was disappointing last race. If she can put that run behind her, she will have a big winning chance.

(2) LATE BLOOMER has been rested for 182 days. She was last seen running fourth previously. She might be able to sneak into the quartet if she does not need the run badly after a long break.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(7) WEHAVEASITUATION quickened up beautifully to win at Kenilworth last time. Top jockey Andrew Fortune sticks with this mare. She will be switched off early and will be thundering home late.

(1) ROSE WOOTT won her maiden well last race. She is very well-bred, and will love the step-up in trip to 1,800m. From a good draw, she will be competitive.

(5) BALZI ROSSI won well last time. He steps up in trip and takes on stronger. He could pop up and win again.

(3) MIDWAY stayed on well for second last time. He is in good form and can earn for the connections.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(7) HUNGA TONGA ran a great second and was beaten just over two lengths on the line last start. Fortune knows this mare well. She will be running on strongly late; include her in all bets.

(2) HAMPSTEAD HEATH has run two excellent races in succession, and finished third last time in the same race as Hunga Tonga on Nov 10. She must have a good winning chance from a neat draw.

(5) ACT OF GRACE could be the value play in this tricky race. She was eating up ground late behind Tulip Fields last time. If the gaps open at the right time, she will go close at a decent price.

(3) BENEATH THE CLOUDS is much better than her last start. She can be dangerous from the front; watch her closely.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(2) COUNT WILLIAM fought hard to win last time. He loves racing handily and, if he brings that last run to the track again, he will go close to winning from a decent draw.

(4) BOUNDLESS LOVE was very disappointing last time. The race did not go according to plan early. If he bounces back to his best form, he will be competitive.

(3) ASTRONOMICAL BOY ran a great race last time. The form of that race has worked out well. Although he carries top weight for this Class 5, he can win quite easily.

(8) COMMANDING stayed on well for fourth last time. If he gets some luck in the running from a wide draw, he should be right there.

Race 9 (1,400m)

(8) FLYING SOUTH stayed on for third last time. If she can beat the draw, she will go close to winning.

(2) BOOZY SUSIE ran a fair race last start. Top jockey Richard Fourie has been booked to ride. From a neat draw, she will be competitive.

(4) IM THE BUZZ ran a better race when third in the same race as Boozy Susie last time. On her best form, she has a winning chance.

(5) ONCIDIUM is much better than her form suggests. She has dropped in the ratings, so watch her closely. If she bounces back to her best form, she will go close to winning at a decent price.