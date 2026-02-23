Hundreds protest in Verona ahead of Games closing ceremony

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Protesters hold a banner reading "Olympics - No Thanks" on the day of the Winter Olympics closing ceremony.

VERONA - Hundreds of people marched through the streets of Verona a few hours before the Olympics closing ceremony to protest against housing costs and environmental concerns linked to the Winter Games.

The ceremony, scheduled for 8:30 p.m. (1930 GMT), will take place inside Verona’s ancient Roman arena.

The rally, “Olympics? No thanks”, was organised by university groups and associations that oppose hosting an event they say disrupts forests, pours concrete onto fragile land and deepens social inequality.

“We are here to defend our territory from speculation... and from the impossible cost of attending events,” said Giannina Dal Bosco, a 76-year-old activist, noting that tickets for a seat at the closing ceremony cost about 400 euros.

One banner read: “Fewer Games for the few, more homes for everyone.”

Francesca, 34, who travelled from Vicenza, about 60 km away, said the landscape had been “disfigured” by new Olympic structures.

“They built concrete monstrosities like the bobsleigh track, which will serve no purpose,” she said. “Public money has been wasted that could have been used for hydrogeological safety and housing plans.”

Several protesters wore keffiyeh scarves and waved Palestinian flags.

Protesters planned to march for around two hours outside the security perimeter, from the 16th-century Porta Palio to the 19th-century Arsenal Square. A much larger demonstration – drawing nearly 10,000 people – took place in Milan on the first day of the Games and later turned violent. REUTERS