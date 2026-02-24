Huge Wave to make an impact

Race 1 (1,200m)

9 Lucky Generations deserves another look after a luckless seventh at the course and trip, caught behind horses in the straight when he still had plenty to offer. He was well backed that day, and it might pay to follow up on that support.

1 Country Dancer drops back into Class 5 where his record stacks up, two wins and a second from six starts at the grade. His latest seventh also came with excuses before a good trial between runs.

2 Top To Sky has not shown much on race day, but the recent trial win hinted at real improvement and the class drop gives him a chance to turn that into something.

4 Triumphant Warrior makes his first start for the Jamie Richards stable with first-time blinkers as a 22-start maiden. The trial in the headgear showed clear improvement, but barrier 12 is not ideal.

Race 2 (1,200m)

8 Bits Superstar has been knocking on the door, landing four placings from six starts. Barrier 3 sets him up for an ideal run, camped just off the speed where he will be hard to hold out late.

5 Northern Fire Ball gets back to conditions that suit at Happy Valley over his preferred track and trip after his latest Sha Tin run, where he led and weakened only late to finish fourth behind Island Buddy. That form has held up well since.

7 Awesome Treasure shapes to get every chance on pace from barrier 1 at his first start for the Richards’ stable.

10 Zephyr is a 3YO trending the right way after a fast-finishing eighth when tackling this track and trip for the first time. He is starting to come to hand.

Race 3 (1,800m)

2 Huge Wave has been finishing off strongly in four runs since his last win five starts ago. The small field can turn the tempo into a tactical affair, but he profiles to land in a soft spot just off the speed and unleash late.

4 Awesome Fluke has enjoyed a strong season, returning two wins from six, and he comes here off a success in a similar style over 1,650m. The step-up in distance is no knock, given he is a two-time winner over the trip.

5 Soleil Fighter goes around on the six-day turnaround after being left vulnerable late at Sha Tin off a fast-run race. The switch back to Happy Valley is the key angle.

6 Sky Heart maps well from barrier 2 for a soft run. He resumes off a sound trial and gets in as a lightweight chance under Ellis Wong’s 5lb (2.3kg) claim.

Race 4 (1,200m)

7 Dan Attack has been in fine form this season, returning two wins from five plus a pair of placings. He was beaten a neck last time after settling further back than intended, then charging late. On that run, he is the one to beat.

1 Very Grateful is the class dropper to keep onside, given he has run decent races in Class 3. Barrier 3 provides a good map and a chance to lift his form.

4 Jolly Companion shapes as the main danger after winning well two starts ago, then backing it up with a second behind Victor The Rapid.

12 Legend Star is a lightweight chance back in a more suitable race after breaking through in Class 5 two runs ago, then finding Sha Tin against him. He has been freshened and a handy trial leading in suggests he is ready to run well.

Race 5 (1,200m)

8 Rainbow Seven is worth another chance after an unlucky first-up 11th when he spent most of the straight searching for room.

1 Bundle Of Charm drops to Class 4 for the first time since his debut season in 2022. It has been 693 days between wins, but this looks a more suitable race and he can go close.

5 Silver Spurs resumed in good order when third to Master Lucky on the Sha Tin straight and he is better suited back at Happy Valley. He has drawn widest but, on paper, he can still work across and find the lead.

4 Bustling City went under at a short quote on debut, but that run should bring him on. A handy trial suggests he can improve as an inexperienced 3YO.

Race 6 (1,650m)

2 Fortune Star has taken a big step forward since the blinkers went on. After two runs in the headgear, he broke through impressively last time, and barrier 1 gives him every chance to repeat the dose.

1 Stormi has followed a similar pattern since the cheekpieces were applied two starts ago, rolling to the lead and scoring back-to-back all-the-way wins. He will be looking to dictate again.

11 Star Brose probably reads better the further he goes, but he has trialled well between runs and blinkers back on helps.

12 Winning Diamond has had no favours from the gate across his last four starts and his form has not jumped off the page, but there was more promise last time when stepping up to 1,400m. He can improve with the extra trip.

Race 7 (1,650m)

11 Win Beauty Viva can take a step forward from an inside draw after doing his best work late from wide gates first-up and second-up. His trial win between runs was encouraging and he gives the impression that he is ready to win.

6 Uranus Star reunites with Zac Purton after scoring aboard him second-up. He is at his best rolling along in front and stuck on well for third behind Corleone last time after having to work from barrier 10, which he starts from again.

7 Solid Win drops back in trip after stepping up to 1,800m last time and still ran well into seventh. He won over this distance two starts ago and the inside gate is a plus.

2 Embraces shapes as the one to settle back and finish off. He returned to form first-up at Sha Tin and has since trialled well at Happy Valley.

Race 8 (1,200m)

4 Greater Bae shrugged off two luckless runs and broke through in his third local appearance in a performance that had plenty of upside. He travelled like the winner a long way out, quickened clear without being fully extended. That was the sort of win that suggests there is more to come.

8 Straight To Glory brings winning form into the class rise after back-to-back Class 4 wins. Barrier 2 ensures he maps with every chance to handle the step-up in grade.

11 Spirit Of Peace has been finishing strongly since dropping back to this trip. An inside gate helps and so does the anticipated tempo of the race.

5 Prestige Always gets back to Happy Valley after two Sha Tin runs, where the race never opened up for him late. A nice trial off a 45-day freshening hints he is ready to go well.

Race 9 (1,200m)

7 Refusetobeenglish has been crying out for a better gate after two get-back runs from wide draws. His earlier third behind Perfect General from a kinder race is the right guide, and a mid-draw gives him his chance to capitalise.

1 Triumphant More lands an inside draw after four runs from wide gates. He gets a clear map upgrade and that brings him right back into it.

5 Bienvenue resumed well after a bleeding attack with a fourth that had merit. He has drawn 11 this time which is not ideal, but a genuine tempo can see him hitting the line hard.

11 Never Too Soon maps for a soft run from barrier 3 first-up after a good trial. An in-form Matthew Poon takes the ride for the David Hall stable, whose runners have been hitting form.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club