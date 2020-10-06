#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 103: Huge defeats for Man Utd, Liverpool; sporting #Covidiots flouting safe distancing

13:51 mins

Synopsis: #GameofTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

This week, Money FM's Howie Lim chats with ST sports correspondents Sazali Abdul Aziz and David Lee and they try to make sense of one of the most bizarre matchdays in English Premier League history, when both Manchester United and Liverpool were embarrassed by heavy defeats within hours of one another.

They discuss the following:

1. Whether Man United’s and Liverpool’s losses were one-offs or signs of trouble (2:02)

2. A United fan’s brutal assessment of the problems within the club (3:25)

3. Are table-toppers Everton the real deal? (7:35)

4. Why are Singaporeans flouting the ‘rule of five’ at public sports facilities such as basketball and street soccer courts? (8:55)

5. Live sport set to return to Singapore for the first time since circuit breaker measures (11:28)

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg) & Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Nadiah Koh and Muhammad Firmann

