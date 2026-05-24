Howells’ mare gets the nod

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Jockey Sean Veale (squatted) celebrating with owners from Hollywood Racing and racing manager Anthony Delpech (third from right) after Asiye Phambili’s triumph.

Former three-time South African champion jockey Anthony Delpech got the monkey off his back after Sean Veale steered Asiye Phambili to a hard-fought victory in the 1 million rand (S$77,600) Grade 1 South African (SA) Fillies Sprint (1,200m) at Scottsville on May 23.

Now the racing manager for the Hollywood Racing syndicate – who owns Asiye Phambili – Delpech revealed he had to decide who was to ride the daughter of What A Winter between the syndicate’s two retained riders, Gavin Lerena and Sean Veale.

Lerena is the reigning South African champion jockey who rode Asiye Phambili once to finish fifth in the Grade 2 Diadem Stakes (1,200m) at Kenilworth on Feb 28, while Veale has ridden her to four wins from 11 starts previously.

“It’s a lot of pressure obviously on myself because we got Gavin and Sean as our jockeys, and I had to make the decision which the boss left it to me and we stuck with Sean,” said Delpech, who has also ridden in Hong Kong, Mauritius and Singapore.

“Sean and I communicate a lot. The one good thing about Sean is he’s a very, very hard worker.

“We’ve got to make the best decision of which jockey suits this horse going into this race. I thought very carefully about how many times he has ridden her and though he has been unlucky at times. He knew her better than anybody esle.

“I had my doubts. I asked a couple of people that but he delivered today. I thought riding Group 1 winners was hard, but maybe (being) racing managers may be a little bit tougher (laughs).

“We needed a Group 1, and this filly well deserved a Group 1.”

With four Grade 3 and one Grade 2 victories to her name, Asiye Phambili actually ran in the last two editions of the SA Fillies Sprint.

She finished last in 2024, after jockey Rachel Venniker was dislodged at the start, before going down by a short head to Mia Moo in 2025 when ridden by Veale.

The Sean Tarry-trained mare was back to defend her title, but she never threatened in the straight and faded to seventh under top jockey Richard Fourie.

It was Veale’s split-second decision to switch Asiye Phambili ($16) to the outside at the 400m that probably made it the winning move for his mount.

While Justin Snaith’s four-time Grade 1-winning mare Double Grand Slam (Andrew Fortune) rallied on the rails in the crucial stages, Asiye Phambili also powered home with every stride before getting up to beat the younger Double Grand Slam on the line.

Trainer Dean Kannemeyer’s Princess Of Gaul (Craig Zackey) finished third.

Veale was visibly emotional after guiding the six-year-old to her first Grade 1 triumph.

“It was emotional. He (Delpech) has my back like you can’t believe. Just thanks to him,” said the Cape Town-born lightweight rider.

“Well done to my wife (Maxine) and my boys, and to my nephew who is here to celebrate tonight with us. Tonight is big.

“Thanks to Hollywood Racing for the opportunity, appreciate it. To the Delpech family, thank you for all your support.”

Winning trainer Duncan Howells was pleased to see Asiye Phambili win the feature after two failed attempts.

“It was a victory for the merits,” he said.

“To come back here two years later after the jockey falling out of the gates, and getting beaten by a neck last year, sometimes you sit and think ‘you’re not going to get back here again’.

“But this filly is as tough as they come.

“Sean Veale, well done. He was full of confidence. This filly’s work during the week was unbelievable.

“And just 10 out of 10 to the whole Hollywood (Racing).

“This filly has been handled so well throughout her whole training career. She’s a big filly. She had a lot of problems when she was younger.

“But everything has been done to the tee, and you have to pay compliments to the people behind the scenes. Without them, it would never have happened.

“There aren’t many things that would bring me to tears. I’m supposed to be quite the tough nut, but this is one that brings me (tears).”

There were three other Graded events at the 2026 Golden Horse Speed Carnival.

The Grade 1 Gold Medallion (1,200m) was taken out by the Mike and Mathew de Kock-trained and Callan Murray-ridden two-year-old colt Haute Couture ($24).

Trainer Tony Peter’s four-year-old gelding Taxi To The Moon ($51) saluted in the Grade 2 Golden Horse Sprint (1,200m) under Tristan Godden, while the Grade 2 Allan Robertson Championship (1,200m) was won by Tarry’s two-year-old filly Get Up ($19) with Lerena in the saddle.

sharonzhang@sph.com.sg