How the Middle East crisis has affected sporting events

Aftermath of an Israeli and the U.S. strike on a police station, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

March 3 - Iran's ongoing conflict with the U.S. and Israel has led to sporting events being postponed in several countries, while competitions elsewhere have been hit by travel disruption, with thousands of flights cancelled in some of the world's busiest transit hubs.

PLAYER ARRIVALS AT PARALYMPIC GAMES DISRUPTED

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said it is working to find solutions after several athletes were finding it difficult to travel to the Milano Cortina Winter Paralympic Games due to travel disruptions in several Middle Eastern airports.

"The closure of airspace in the Middle East is impacting the arrival of some stakeholders... we are working diligently with Milano Cortina 2026 to find solutions for those affected," the IPC said on Tuesday.

TENNIS IN UAE HALTED DUE TO SECURITY ALERT

Play in the Fujairah Challenger event was halted abruptly due to a security alert on Tuesday, before being cancelled for the remainder of the day.

Authorities in Fujairah extinguished a fire caused by debris following the interception of a drone by air defences in the oil industry zone.

SOCCER MATCHES IN IRAN AND QATAR POSTPONED, SPAIN V ARGENTINA CLASH IN DOUBT

All sporting events in Iran have been cancelled until further notice, including the country's top-flight Persian Gulf Pro League. All Asian Champions League Elite matches in the Middle East on Monday and Tuesday were also postponed.

The Qatar Football Association indefinitely postponed all soccer matches in the country, putting in doubt a clash between Spain and Argentina set for Doha on March 27.

TENNIS PLAYERS MEDVEDEV, RUBLEV STUCK IN DUBAI

Russian players Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, who participated in the Dubai Tennis Championships last week, are facing challenges to reach California for the Indian Wells Open.

They are among players facing travel difficulties, and the ATP is monitoring the situation.

MIDDLE EASTERN F1 RACES HANG IN THE BALANCE

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who heads the global motorsport governing body FIA, said safety will be their main concern when taking a decision on next month's Formula One races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

"Safety and wellbeing will guide our decisions as we assess the forthcoming events scheduled there for the FIA World Endurance Championship and the FIA Formula One world championship," he said on Monday.

SHUTTLER SINDHU WITHDRAWS FROM ALL ENGLAND OPEN

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu was stranded for days at Dubai airport on her way to the All England Open, and returned to India on Tuesday as the Badminton World Federation said the former world champion had withdrawn from the tournament.

"Back home in Bangalore and safe. The last few days have been intense and uncertain, but I'm truly grateful to be back to my house," Sindhu wrote on X.

WEST INDIES, ZIMBABWE DELAY RETURN FROM T20 WORLD CUP

The West Indies and Zimbabwe teams said on Monday they have delayed their return from India after their exit from the Twenty20 World Cup.

Zimbabwe were scheduled to return home via Dubai but remain safe and well in India, the country's cricket body said. Cricket West Indies said it was working with the sport's global body (ICC) to make safe travel arrangements for its players and staff. REUTERS