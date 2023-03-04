How hard is winning on tour? It can take 15 years. Or never

Rohit Brijnath
Assistant Sports Editor
Elizabeth Szokol will be contesting for her first LPGA Tour title on Sunday at the HSBC Women's World Championship. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
37 sec ago
Published
26 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

On Sunday a lead might slip, a putt slide by, a nerve turn too tight. In the rain there will be radiance and ruin. Sixty-six players come to Singapore, only one leaves with the trophy. Ko Jin-young already has 13 titles, Nelly Korda has eight, Elizabeth Szokol and Allisen Corpuz have none. Yet all will tell themselves, take your chance, because you never know when it’s going to come again.

Winning is a whimsical business. Even Lydia Ko went two years, 11 months, 19 days without a win. Work hard, people say, but everyone works hard, just that it never comes with a guarantee. Robin Walton played 493 LPGA Tour events and never won. This game is grand but it’ll stamp on your heart without a second thought.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top