How hard is winning on tour? It can take 15 years. Or never

On Sunday a lead might slip, a putt slide by, a nerve turn too tight. In the rain there will be radiance and ruin. Sixty-six players come to Singapore, only one leaves with the trophy. Ko Jin-young already has 13 titles, Nelly Korda has eight, Elizabeth Szokol and Allisen Corpuz have none. Yet all will tell themselves, take your chance, because you never know when it’s going to come again.

Winning is a whimsical business. Even Lydia Ko went two years, 11 months, 19 days without a win. Work hard, people say, but everyone works hard, just that it never comes with a guarantee. Robin Walton played 493 LPGA Tour events and never won. This game is grand but it’ll stamp on your heart without a second thought.