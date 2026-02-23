For subscribers
Sporting Life
How golfer Shannon Tan politely chipped away at my confidence
Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox
- Shannon Tan demonstrated "grace under pressure" at the 2025 British Open, making a crucial birdie under immense perceived pressure, highlighting her mental fortitude.
- The writer challenged talented golfer Shannon Tan to a chipping contest, showcasing Tan's precise technique against the writer's struggles at Sentosa Golf Club.
- 2025 Order of Merit winner Shannon Tan displayed her exceptional golfing skill and shared chipping insights, culminating in a perfect final shot and demonstrating generosity.
AI generated
Years ago in a conversation someone asked the writer Ernest Hemingway, who was fascinated by bullfighting, what he meant by “guts”. He replied: “I mean grace under pressure.” It’s a version of this that athletes produce every day in varying quantities.
Like Shannon Tan at the 2025 British Open.