Max Verstappen admitted that it was a struggle to keep the tyres within their temperature window in a Canadian GP that simply surrendered to him, but the one time it seemed that he seemed remotely unsettled came as he was speeding to a milestone victory on Sunday and ran over a kerb. As his car bounced and vibrated momentarily, he laughed over the radio.

“I almost knocked myself out on that kerb!” he chuckled on the 65th of the 70 laps.