SINGAPORE - What started out as a unique training arrangement has blossomed into a great friendship and rivalry. Or in modern day terms, a badminton bromance between Singapore's Loh Kean Yew and Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.

The chemistry is clear when The Straits Times met the duo in an exclusive interview at the OCBC Arena on Tuesday (July 12) morning ahead of this week's Singapore Badminton Open, but their competitiveness can also be comedic.