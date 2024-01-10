How 1.94m Viktor Axelsen become a badminton giant

In this episode of Sports Talk, David Lee chats with the great Dane to understand more about the man who is unique in more ways than just his towering height and all-rounded game.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:23 Overcoming the negativity from feeling small for being so tall

2:17 How Axelsen seems so relaxed on the court

3:05 Being in control off the court

4:49 Chasing the GOAT

8:16 How Axelsen would like to be remembered

Read: https://str.sg/jxoN

Produced by: David Lee (davidlee@sph.com.sg) & Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

Follow ST Sports Talk every month:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow David Lee on X: https://str.sg/fcZW

Read his articles: https://str.sg/35bBw

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

COE Watch: https://str.sg/iTtE

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!