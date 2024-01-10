How 1.94m Viktor Axelsen become a badminton giant

Synopsis: The Straits Times looks at the talking points in sport every second Wednesday of the month.
One Olympic gold, two senior world titles, one Thomas Cup triumph, 27 Badminton World Federation World Tour and Superseries titles, and more than 100 consecutive weeks as world No. 1, there’s no men’s singles player as dominant as Viktor Axelsen now.
In this episode of Sports Talk, David Lee chats with the great Dane to understand more about the man who is unique in more ways than just his towering height and all-rounded game.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:23 Overcoming the negativity from feeling small for being so tall
2:17 How Axelsen seems so relaxed on the court
3:05 Being in control off the court
4:49 Chasing the GOAT
8:16 How Axelsen would like to be remembered
Read: https://str.sg/jxoN
Produced by: David Lee (davidlee@sph.com.sg) & Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
---
---
