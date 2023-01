SINGAPORE – As an 11-year-old, Firdaus Kassim would spend hours every weekend playing the latest edition of Championship Manager (CM) on his computer. What started as recreation with the football simulation game has progressed to real-life management for the 35-year-old, who has been appointed Hougang United’s head coach this season.

He was handed the reins after leading the Singapore Premier League club to their first piece of silverware – the 2022 Singapore Cup – as an interim coach.