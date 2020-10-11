HotBods

Andyn Kadir, 35 (left) Strength and conditioning coach and Siti Zhywee, 35 (right) Fitness coach and autism advocate
Andyn Kadir, 35 (left) Strength and conditioning coach and Siti Zhywee, 35 (right) Fitness coach and autism advocate
Published
12 min ago

Text and pictures by Ariffin Jamar

Andyn Kadir, 35

Strength and conditioning coach

Height: 1.74m Weight: 78kg

Exercise regimen: My training revolves around my activities outside the gym: I do deep jungle trekking and mountain climbing. I cycle a lot, commuting to and from work daily and riding 80-100km on weekends. My gym training is to ensure I stay injury-free during my outdoor activities.

Diet: I try to hit my daily macronutrient needs to supplement my work and lifestyle. For my recovery and immune system, I consume honey, dates and multi-vitamins.

Siti Zhywee, 35

Fitness coach and autism advocate

Height: 1.6m Weight: 53kg

Exercise regimen: I teach and participate in classes on yoga, zumba and HIIT at least twice daily. I also fit in two sessions of strength training a week. On my days off, I explore different types of exercises with friends: CrossFit, boxing circuits, muay Thai, reformer pilates and barre workouts. I run about 5km at least once a week and do 10 minutes of yoga nightly with my kids.

Diet: I believe in moderation. I enjoy eating and go by the 80/20 rule: 80 per cent of meals that nourish and fuel my body, 20 per cent of fun foods such as desserts, chocolates, cakes and fast food. I prefer not to be on a strict diet or feel guilty about eating.

Hot bods videos and more: instagram.com/straits_times

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on October 11, 2020, with the headline 'HotBods'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content