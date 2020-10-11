Text and pictures by Ariffin Jamar
Andyn Kadir, 35
Strength and conditioning coach
Height: 1.74m Weight: 78kg
Exercise regimen: My training revolves around my activities outside the gym: I do deep jungle trekking and mountain climbing. I cycle a lot, commuting to and from work daily and riding 80-100km on weekends. My gym training is to ensure I stay injury-free during my outdoor activities.
Diet: I try to hit my daily macronutrient needs to supplement my work and lifestyle. For my recovery and immune system, I consume honey, dates and multi-vitamins.
Siti Zhywee, 35
Fitness coach and autism advocate
Height: 1.6m Weight: 53kg
Exercise regimen: I teach and participate in classes on yoga, zumba and HIIT at least twice daily. I also fit in two sessions of strength training a week. On my days off, I explore different types of exercises with friends: CrossFit, boxing circuits, muay Thai, reformer pilates and barre workouts. I run about 5km at least once a week and do 10 minutes of yoga nightly with my kids.
Diet: I believe in moderation. I enjoy eating and go by the 80/20 rule: 80 per cent of meals that nourish and fuel my body, 20 per cent of fun foods such as desserts, chocolates, cakes and fast food. I prefer not to be on a strict diet or feel guilty about eating.
Hot bods videos and more: instagram.com/straits_times