Text and pictures by Ariffin Jamar

Andyn Kadir, 35

Strength and conditioning coach

Height: 1.74m Weight: 78kg

Exercise regimen: My training revolves around my activities outside the gym: I do deep jungle trekking and mountain climbing. I cycle a lot, commuting to and from work daily and riding 80-100km on weekends. My gym training is to ensure I stay injury-free during my outdoor activities.

Diet: I try to hit my daily macronutrient needs to supplement my work and lifestyle. For my recovery and immune system, I consume honey, dates and multi-vitamins.

Siti Zhywee, 35

Fitness coach and autism advocate

Height: 1.6m Weight: 53kg

Exercise regimen: I teach and participate in classes on yoga, zumba and HIIT at least twice daily. I also fit in two sessions of strength training a week. On my days off, I explore different types of exercises with friends: CrossFit, boxing circuits, muay Thai, reformer pilates and barre workouts. I run about 5km at least once a week and do 10 minutes of yoga nightly with my kids.

Diet: I believe in moderation. I enjoy eating and go by the 80/20 rule: 80 per cent of meals that nourish and fuel my body, 20 per cent of fun foods such as desserts, chocolates, cakes and fast food. I prefer not to be on a strict diet or feel guilty about eating.

Hot bods videos and more: instagram.com/straits_times