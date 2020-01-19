Hot bods: Lim Yao Xiang & Olivia Wong

Lim Yao Xiang, 37

Gym co-founder

Height: 1.70m Weight: 77kg

Exercise regimen: I try to do a 90-minute daily workout. Some days I do HIIT, and play team sports like water polo or basketball.

Diet: I try to avoid too much fast food and fried food. I do not really watch my diet but eat everything in moderation.

Olivia Wong, 30

Dietician

Height: 1.60m Weight: 52kg

Exercise regimen: I try to exercise about four times a week, which includes 45-minute HIIT workouts about three times a week, and a 30-minute cardio workout at the gym once a week.

Diet: I don't count calories or follow a particular diet. I don't restrict myself from eating any particular food and eat whatever I want - I definitely don't restrict carbohydrates but I choose wholegrain options whenever possible.

Text and pictures by Gin Tay