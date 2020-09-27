Lee Choon Man, 37

IT systems engineer

Height: 1.65m Weight: 63kg

Exercise regimen: My weekly sessions focus on specific body parts. For the chest, I bench press up to 90kg. I also cable fly up to 70kg and do 200 push-ups with variations. I work the abs with leg raises, crunches, sit-ups and side planks. I run three to four times a week, averaging 70km, and do callisthenics and ninja training.

Diet: I am a big fan of bananas and eggs, consuming about five bananas and 14 eggs a day. Breakfast consists of seven eggs, biscuits, bread and coffee. I am more easy-going with lunch, but maintain a balanced mix of rice, proteins and vegetables. I avoid rice at night.

Joelle Lim, 43

Assistant director

Height: 1.59m Weight: 51kg

Exercise regimen: I do obstacle-course racing and am one of six Spartan pros in Singapore, representing the country in Spartan races. I work out daily, focusing on strength training and up to five sets of 10 pull-ups per session. I run an average of 50km per week.

Diet: I avoid processed foods and try to have more plant-based proteins such as tofu and tempeh, on top of more vegetables and fruits. I rarely have alcohol, except on special occasions.