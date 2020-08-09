Reuben Sia, 20

Student

Height: 1.70m Weight: 59kg

Exercise regimen: I exercise five times a week - two days are high-intensity training at the Nanyang Polytechnic Street Workout Club where I practise callisthenics for three to hours, and the others are of lower intensity for two to three hours. I spend almost 30 minutes warming up so as to prevent injuries.

Diet: I watch my fat and carbs intake generally, and when I am preparing for a competition, I will go on a low-carb, low-fat and high-protein diet. I avoid deep fried food, sweet drinks and alcohol, while my favourite food is mala and my mother's home-cooked food.

Vanessa Png, 28

Lash artist

Height: 1.64m Weight: 60kg

Exercise regimen: I do mostly resistance training in the gym, focusing on hypertrophy (muscle growth) as opposed to weight loss/strength/endurance. When I have access to the gym, I work with dumb-bells, barbells, cable machines and pin-loaded machines. Besides weight training, I will also try to slot in some cardio when I can, which is usually stair climbing in my HDB block for 45 minutes. I also aim to hit 5,000 steps on working days and 10,000 steps on days off.

Diet: I am currently practising flexible nutrition, whereby I don't have to restrict any specific kinds of food groups but I track what I eat on an app. I first decide my goal (can be weight loss, maintainable or weight gain), which will then determine my caloric requirement. In general, I try to avoid foods that are high in saturated fat, like animal skin, animal fat etc for health purposes.