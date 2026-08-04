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Hospital nurse puts best foot forward to help runners at the S’pore International Marathon

Keith Fung, a senior staff nurse at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, has applied to be a medic runner at the Singapore International Marathon. It is a new role introduced by the organisers.

SINGAPORE – Like many of his fellow runners, Keith Fung is aiming for a personal best time when he takes on his first half marathon at the BYD Singapore International Marathon in December.

But his running goal will be set aside if duty calls, as the 33-year-old, who is a senior staff nurse at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, has signed up to be a medic runner for the race.

Introduced for the 2026 edition, the role is part of event organiser SG International Marathon’s efforts to enhance safety during the race and fulfil its commitment to prioritising the well-being of runners.

Approximately 200 medic runners will be deployed for the half-marathon and marathon for the Dec 4-6 event, with at least eight assigned to each of the nine starting pens.

Equipped with running vests stocked with basic first-aid supplies, the volunteers will look out for signs of distress on the route and provide life-saving assistance when required. They will provide timely help before the event’s professional medical teams reach the affected individuals.

On why he decided to apply for the role, Fung said: “It definitely caught my eye, being a runner and with my healthcare background, it appealed to me because having these medic runners on the course is combining both my job and my interest. To be able to help runners when in need sounds pretty interesting.”

Fung’s interest in the sport began in August 2025 after going on casual five to 10km runs with his friends, whom he credits for playing a “big role” in getting him hooked on running.

He said: “Over the past year, running has caught up in trend and I’ve been going to the gym, (but) running can be a functional aspect that a lot of us try to avoid. And eventually I just tried because some of my friends got into it.”

In 2026, he decided to challenge himself by taking part in two half marathons – the 2XU Compression Run in April and the Score Marathon in Putrajaya in July.

The race in the Malaysian city was where he encounterd first-aid runners, who were on hand to provide immediate medical assistance while running with other participants. Similar roles have been introduced overseas in recent years, including at the Gold Coast Marathon and Tokyo Marathon.

While first-aid certification is not a requirement to apply, those interested in the role at the Singapore International Marathon have to be at least 21 years old and have experience running in a 10km, half-marathon or marathon within 18 months of the event.

If shortlisted, they will undergo complimentary training on first aid, cardiopulmonary resuscitation and automated external defibrillators. They also have to attend at least two official practice runs with the Lion City Road Runners, a community initiative for runners to train together for the Singapore race.

Each selected medic runner will receive free race entry, an official race timing, standard runner entitlements, exclusive apparel and gear.

For Fung, achieving a personal best will come second in the scheme of things.

“The priority is remaining aware of what’s happening around you while still completing the race safely yourself. My own finish time becomes secondary to the responsibility that comes with the role,” he said.

“Running has already given me a lot personally, through the community and the experiences I’ve had. This race would be an opportunity to give something back. If I’m selected as a medic runner, I’d like to use my nursing background to support fellow runners while still enjoying the event alongside everyone else.”

Applications for the role close on Aug 14, or once all positions have been filled.

Event organisers also announced last week that selected sections along the North-South, East-West and Circle MRT lines will also operate earlier than usual on Dec 6 to provide complimentary rides to runners and supporters.

Trains will depart at Bukit Batok, Jurong East, Tanah Merah and Serangoon stations every 15 minutes from 2.30am on the day, with the last rides to leave at 4.30am.

For the 2026 edition, all activities during the race weekend including the race entry pack collection, race expo and finish line, will be located at The Kallang. The race expo will be moved from the Marina Bay Sands to the National Stadium and integrated with the finish line to bring the race experience under one roof, said organisers.

In 2025, the race attracted over 55,000 runners, including more than 14,000 overseas participants from 80 countries.

Registration for the 2026 event ends on Sept 30 and interested participants can sign up at https://singaporeinternationalmarathon.com