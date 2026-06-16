Horse racing - Shock 50-1 winner takes opening race at Royal Ascot

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ASCOT, England, June 16 - Ten Bob Tony was shock 50-1 winner in the opening race at England's Royal Ascot with punters roaring approval as the result was called in the glorious Berkshire sunshine.

Held up at the back of the field in the early stages of the race, the white face of Ten Bob Tony under jockey Kieran Shoemark tore through the field to beat More Thunder under Tom Marquand into second place.

Ten Bob Tony is the longest-priced horse to win the Queen Anne since Garrick at 50/1 in 1950. The win marks a sixth winner for trainer Ed Walker at the world's most prestigious flat racing festival.

Favourite Notable Speech could finish only sixth. REUTERS