Horse racing-See It Again provides good Fortune in Cape Metropolitan Stakes

CAPE TOWN, Jan 31 - Favourite See It Again strode to victory in the Cape Metropolitan Stakes at the Kenilworth Racecourse on Saturday as jockey Andrew Fortune claimed a first win in one of South Africa's most prestigious races, beating his son into second place.

The 58-year-old Fortune's story is a remarkable one after he came out of an eight-year retirement in 2025, losing 30 kilograms to regain his racing licence.

See It Again beat Legal Counsel in a close finish, with the latter ridden by Fortune’s son Aldo Domeyer as the pair made it a family affair with a top-two finish.

Both horses are trained by Justin Snaith, who claimed a fourth win in a row in the Met with See It Again at odds of 6/4. REUTERS

