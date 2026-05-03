Horse racing-Golden Tempo wins Kentucky Derby as DeVaux breaks barrier in Louisville

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May 2 - Golden Tempo stormed from the very back of the pack to triumph in the 152nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday, giving trainer Cherie DeVaux a landmark victory as the first woman to saddle the winner of America's most famous horse race.

Sent off at 24-1, Golden Tempo broke slowly under Jose Ortiz and trailed the 18-horse field before threading through traffic and unleashing a late charge to claim the "Run for the Roses" on a fast track in cool, cloudy conditions in Louisville.

Renegade, the 5-1 co-favorite ridden by Ortiz's brother Irad Ortiz Jr., finished second, while 70-1 longshot Ocelli was third in front of a crowd of 150,415.

DeVaux, nearly speechless after making history, said she hoped the victory would resonate beyond racing.

"I don't even have any words right now," DeVaux said in a post-race interview.

"I'm glad that I could be a representative of all women everywhere. We can do anything we set our minds to," she said.

"I'm just so happy for Golden Tempo and Jose, who did a masterful job at getting him there, because he was so far out of it. He has had so much faith in this horse."

DeVaux said she did not panic when Golden Tempo was well back early, saying she was confident her three-year-old colt could close.

"I was more focused on the pace that was in front of him," she said.

ORTIZ OUTDUELS BROTHER

Ortiz, who won the Kentucky Derby for the first time, had to run down his older brother Irad in the stretch after Renegade also launched a late bid, following early traffic from the rail.

"It's a dream come true. This is the biggest race in the world for me. I'm blessed," Ortiz said.

Ortiz became emotional as he reflected on winning with his parents in attendance.

"I get to ride it almost every year but to get to win it with my mom and my dad here, it's very special," he said as tears began to stream down his face.

"I just wish my grandpa was here but I know he is looking down from heaven and is happy to see my achieve my life's goal."

Ortiz said his brother should take pride in Renegade's performance despite the defeat.

"I know it is his dream as well, but it happened that way and I think he should be happy," he said.

"His horse ran a very good race, it's a very nice horse. But it was my day, Golden Tempo's day and I'm happy for Cherie and for the ownership."

The victory capped a memorable weekend for Jose Ortiz, who also won the Kentucky Oaks aboard Always a Runner on Friday.

"To get the double is very hard," he said.

"They were joking inside the room today that 10 guys had done it, it's not impossible. I'm just very happy."

The Kentucky Derby is the opening leg of U.S. thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown. The Preakness Stakes is next up on May 16 before the series concludes with the Belmont Stakes on June 6. REUTERS