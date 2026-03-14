Horse Racing-Gaelic Warrior wins Cheltenham Gold Cup for Mullins

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CHELTENHAM, England, March 13 - Gaelic Warrior powered up the hill to claim a decisive victory in this year's Cheltenham Gold Cup by beating Jango Baie into second place on the final day of the festival.

Jockey Paul Townend's triumph on Gaelic Warrior cements trainer Willie Mullins' position as the joint-most successful Gold Cup trainer of all time, taking his tally to five.

The Gold Cup marks the week’s second big win for owners Rich and Susannah Ricci after brilliant mare Lossiemouth won Tuesday’s Champion Hurdle by six and a half lengths.

"To win the double is extraordinary, and I feel very appreciative of it," Rich Ricci told Reuters.

"Willie's terrific, a great trainer. We've been in business together a long time. I mean, winning two of the big races of the week. What a thrill."

Mullins has now trained eight winners at this year's festival.

"Rich has been such a supporter of Closutton (Racing Club) from the very start, and to do something like that for him is just fantastic," he said. REUTERS