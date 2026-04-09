Straitstimes.com header logo

Horse racing-Champion Nick Rockett ruled out of Grand National

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Horse Racing - Grand National Festival 2025 - Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool, Britain - April 5, 2025 Patrick Mullins riding Nick Rockett celebrate after winning the 16:00 Randox Grand National Handicap Chase REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Horse Racing - Grand National Festival 2025 - Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool, Britain - April 5, 2025 Patrick Mullins riding Nick Rockett celebrate after winning the 16:00 Randox Grand National Handicap Chase REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

Google Preferred Source badge

April 9 - Last year's Grand National winner Nick Rockett will miss this weekend's defence of his crown at Aintree after being declared a non-runner on Thursday, having been reported to be coughing.

In 2025, Rockett, a 33-1 shot ridden by Patrick Mullins, won the Grand National steeplechase at Aintree in a top three sweep for horses trained by the Irish amateur jockey's father Willie.

Jockey Tom Bellamy had been set to ride Nick Rockett after Patrick Mullins switched allegiance to Grangeclare West.

Also from the Mullins stable, I Am Maximus, who won in 2024 and finished second in 2025, is the favourite. Nick Rockett's absence brings first reserve Pied Piper into the race. REUTERS

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.