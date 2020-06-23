Horse racing back on July 11

Singapore horse racing will resume behind closed doors on July 11, just over three months after it was disrupted in early April by the coronavirus pandemic, the Singapore Turf Club (STC) said yesterday.

It added that, after the country entered phase two of the reopening last Friday, it has received approval from the Government to restart racing.

However, the STC did not release the racing schedule due to "the current situation" but will announce the calendar for next month to September on its racing portal.

It is understood there will be only two race meetings for a start next month, probably with more races.

"The club will put in place strict protocols and safe management measures to ensure the conduct of race meetings held behind closed doors resumes safely and efficiently, when race operations restart," added the STC.

"To minimise the risks of Covid-19 transmission, the Singapore racecourse will not re-open to the public for the time being."

The break will be slightly over a month longer than the two-month shutdown from mid-September in 1977, because of an equine influenza outbreak on the Singapore-Malaysia racing circuit.

Online wagering on overseas horse races was allowed from last Wednesday.

News of the resumption of racing at Kranji brought applause from the fraternity. Health screener Danny Pillai, 72, who has been following racing since 1974, said: "I'm zealously looking forward to the sound of thundering hooves from our horses come July 11."

Michael Clements, the president of the Association of Racehorse Trainers (Singapore), added: "We are all happy, albeit with limited race days. We're pleased to make a start and get going again and, hopefully, normal racing operations will resume in time."

Three-time Singapore champion jockey Vlad Duric also welcomed the announcement.

"It's fantastic. At least, we've got the race meetings to look forward to. It has been trying times for a lot of the industry participants," said the Australian.

"From a jockey's point of view, we have no income for more than three months, so it's very difficult. It's good that we can get back to work and, hopefully, with the race meetings coming up, we can at least earn some riding fees and some prize money. It's positive."