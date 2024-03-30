Hope yet for future of battered and bruised Commonwealth Games

PARIS – The future of the Commonwealth Games has once again been plunged into doubt since Malaysia declined to host the 2026 edition last week, but according to former Olympic marketing guru Michael Payne “it would be wrong to write the event off just yet”.

Malaysia’s decision came despite the offer of a £100 million (S$170.2 million) sweetener from the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) towards the costs of hosting the event.

Organisers are trying to fill the vacuum left by the withdrawal in 2023 of the Australian state of Victoria, who were announced as hosts in 2022.

The financial support is available to any prospective host.

The CGF hopes that the Games’ perceived strengths of inclusivity and integration, with para sports mixed in seamlessly with able-bodied events, will secure a host just two years out from the multi-sport event.

Katie Sadleir, the CEO of the CGF, accepts time is pressing but says intensive efforts are under way.

“The process to determine a host for the 2026 Games is continuing at pace with interested Commonwealth Games Associations (CGAs),” she said.

“While acutely aware of the incredibly tight timeframe, we have encouraged proposals that will reset the Games.

“Alongside this process, we have accelerated work to refresh and reframe the Games.

“This has included exploring innovative new concepts and event opportunities.”

Payne, who in nearly two decades at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was widely credited with overhauling the organisation’s brand and finances through sponsorship, said in an increasingly competitive world, the Commonwealth Games had one searing question to answer.

“The challenge is relevance – balancing history with evolution and maintaining some form of relevance,” said the 66-year-old Irishman.

“With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, everything just got a lot harder.”