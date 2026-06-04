Hoodoo weighs on Australian hopes as Super Rugby playoffs kick off

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SYDNEY, June 4 - The ACT Brumbies and Queensland Reds will look to keep the Australian flag flying in the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs this weekend, even if history suggests the business end of the competition will be a familiar all-New Zealand affair.

The Brumbies head to the New Zealand capital to face the Wellington Hurricanes in the first of three quarter-finals on Friday, while the Reds take on the Waikato Chiefs in the last on Saturday night.

The numbers for both visiting teams are stark -- in 21 attempts over three decades of Super Rugby playoffs, not one Australian team has managed a victory in New Zealand.

Form suggests that is unlikely to change this week, with the Hurricanes and Chiefs securing home advantage after finishing comfortably first and second in the standings.

The two Australian coaches have taken different approaches to the challenge with Stephen Larkham, whose Brumbies side beat four New Zealand teams on the road during the regular season, choosing to ignore it.

"We don't talk about historical events, we just stay in the present," he said.

"This team is not the team that came over here and played the last time we were here.

"We're also not a Reds team that's come over, or a Waratahs team that's come over, or a Force team, or a Rebels team. We are our own team this year."

Reds coach Les Kiss, who will take over the Wallabies in August, preferred to address the daunting task head on.

"All we can do is be our best and put on the table how we play and go at this game with the plan we've designed and give it our best shot," said Reds coach Les Kiss.

"Things are possible, but we're going to have to be our best to break that hoodoo."

If the hoodoo is not broken, the team that finishes on the wrong side of the scoreline in Saturday's first match between the Canterbury Crusaders and Auckland Blues will also stay alive in the playoffs.

The highest-ranked loser in the weekend's three playoffs will fill the fourth spot in the semi-finals.

The Blues will need to break another, albeit more recent, record if they are to go through as winners - ending the Crusaders' perfect four-from-four record at Christchurch's new Te Kaha Stadium.

While the Blues limped into the playoffs on a three-game losing streak, the reigning champion Crusaders have surged into form at the ideal moment and will again be buoyed by a fifth consecutive sellout crowd at their new home.

“The Crusaders have consistently been one of the benchmark teams in this competition and we know exactly what awaits us in Christchurch," said Blues coach Vern Cotter.

"The key is staying focused on our roles, bringing energy to the contest and backing the work we’ve put in throughout the season.” REUTERS