Hong Lok Golf can win first Group 3

The Chris So-trained five-year-old Hong Lok Golf (Harry Bentley, No. 2) surging home late to claim the Class 2 race (1,600m) at Sha Tin on Nov 30.

Race 1 (1,200m)

10 Lucky Generations looks to get conditions more in his favour than last start at Sha Tin when he drew barrier 10 and was caught very wide without cover. The switch back to Happy Valley is a plus and the low draw brings the sort of map upgrade he enjoyed two runs back when he broke through well.

4 Happy Boys is edging closer to a win, now entrenched in Class 5. He put the writing on the wall last time when he drew barrier 12, was eased back early, then surged late to third.

5 Podium closed well to fourth behind Lucky Generations last time and he was an easy winner two starts ago. He maps well again and is usually thereabouts.

8 Oriental Surprise has produced a few encouraging runs this season. He can have his lucky turn from barrier 1, after being held up at Sha Tin last time from a wide draw.

Race 2 (1,650m)

1 Fortunate Son is on the quick back-up after a luckless seventh when he was held up when it mattered, and the better draw this time puts him back into the equation.

10 Setanta has not won for a long time, but he keeps running good races, including a fast-finishing second from out wide last time. Barrier 4 gives him the chance to settle closer and save ground.

2 All Round Winner makes his first appearance at Happy Valley and he brings solid Sha Tin form, including a second to Lucky Sam Gor, who won well on Jan 11. His last-start fourth to Fit For Beauty also reads well.

3 Sure Joyful has again drawn poorly for the third straight time since returning to Class 4. He has the ability to figure, but his map remains the concern.

Race 3 (1,200m)

3 Never Settle looks ready to win third-up. He backed up a promising debut third with another third by a head, has since trialled well and gets every chance from his draw to break through.

1 Lucky Planet should roll along in front and control things. There does not look to be a stack of early pressure and the drop back into Class 4 strengthens his claims.

2 Good Luck Happy went down a head to second on debut while doing a bit wrong and showing greenness. That was encouraging, as he looks to have natural ability while still figuring it out. The inside barrier sets him up to follow the rails and run well again.

5 Bits Superstar has barrier 10 to overcome. But he is trending the right way since joining David Hall’s yard this term, posting a couple of placings from four runs.

Race 4 (1,650m)

3 Glorious Journey looks to be enjoying a purple patch, winning well two starts ago and then backing it up with a close second despite some trouble in the run. Barrier 2 provides him with another sound opportunity.

8 Incanto Star resumed with an encouraging third at his first try over this track and trip and he again draws well in barrier 4 to map a chance. Zac Purton back aboard adds further confidence.

12 Shinkansen finds a race where he can lead easily from barrier 3 and may go uncontested. His first-up second was full of promise and he can build on it.

1 Harmony Galaxy did not measure up since stepping back into Class 3 after winning two on the bounce in April 2025. He returns to Class 4 off a luckless ninth and this is the sort of set-up where he can find form.

Race 5 (1,650m)

6 Max Que needs to jump on terms to give himself the best chance. He was awkward away last time when third behind Silvery Breeze, and barrier 3 gives him the platform to hold a spot as Purton takes the ride for the first time.

2 Keefy gets conditions more in his favour, back into Class 3, and his record at the track and trip reads strongly.

4 A Americ Te Specso backs up after drawing barrier 12 and never got the right run. He still finished strongly in fifth. The set-up now brings him back into contention.

3 Silvery Breeze comes off an overdue win, his second from 10 locally, but barrier 12 is a clear map downgrade and he will need to do it the hard way.

Race 6 (1,200m)

7 Rewarding Buddy is still a maiden, but he keeps doing enough to suggest a win is close, posting three seconds from five starts this season. Barrier 3 gives him an ideal run and the chance to capitalise.

8 Dan Attack has found form this season since the move to the Douglas Whyte stable, winning two of four. He was chasing back-to-back wins last time but struck trouble in running, so his third to Meowth carried plenty of merit.

2 Sky Cap has the blinkers applied for the first time and his trial in them was sharp, suggesting he can lift on his last two runs since the class drop.

4 Packing King can improve second-up after a late-fading sixth on debut. He went quickly in front over 1,400m in a strong Sha Tin race and barrier 1 gives him the right platform to work with.

Race 7 (1,800m) THE JANUARY CUP (G3)

6 Hong Lok Golf bounced back in style third-up, putting an unlucky second-up run behind him to beat a quality field impressively. He returns to Happy Valley for only the second time, having won well over 1,650m four runs ago, but 1,800m is the new question as he tackles it for the first time.

7 Encountered profiles nicely. He resumes off a sharp trial win and this looks a more suitable assignment than last start, closer to the sort of handicap conditions he took advantage of two runs back.

4 Helene Feeling chases back-to-back wins and is in excellent form, resuming this season with two straight victories. Brett Crawford has him thriving despite his age.

8 Speed Dragon relishes this track and trip, with two wins from three. He will be ridden cold and look to launch late.

Race 8 (1,200m)

11 Regal Gem did not disgrace himself over 1,650m last time, but the return to 1,200m suits him better. He has class, winning three from nine, and he looks the type to pick up a Class 2 quickly.

2 Storm Rider was backed with confidence last time and delivered his second win from five this term. He is thriving and there will not be many excuses from barrier 1.

3 Son Pak Fu should get enough speed to suit his run-on pattern, and a good lead-in trial suggests he has come in the right shape.

7 Crimson Flash is fourth-up and back to a track and trip where he is two-from-two. His last-start fifth was sound in a bunched finish and he raced a shade keen given how the race unfolded. But barrier 12 is far from ideal and he will need luck, even if the tempo should suit.

Race 9 (1,200m)

5 Sports Legend made full use of an inside draw last time after a series of luckless runs since joining the David Eustace stable. Barrier 1 sets him up to repeat the dose.

6 Perfectday won ultra impressively first-up off a long layoff to make it two wins from three starts. He drew the outside, settled last, had the tempo to suit and then let down like a horse going places.

9 Friends Of Shajing chased Sports Legend home for second in the same race after covering ground, which marked his best run so far in Hong Kong. Barrier 4 gives him a kinder map.

12 California Blitz chases a hat-trick and comes in notably lighter at the weights on the class rise. He can take up the running again from his inside gate and give himself every chance to measure up.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club