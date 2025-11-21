Hong Kong says Singapore minister apologised for ‘idiots’ remark

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo addressing Singapore's national football team following their 2-1 away win over Hong Kong on Nov 18.

– Hong Kong said on Nov 21 that a Singapore minister has apologised after calling its football players and fans “idiots” following a decisive 2027 Asian Cup qualifier.

The remarks by David Neo, the Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, overshadowed Singapore’s 2-1 win in Hong Kong on Nov 18, which helped them qualify for the continental showpiece on merit for the first time after featuring as hosts in the 1984 edition .

However, Mr Neo has now “conveyed his apologies through e-mail” to sports and cultural affairs official Rosanna Law, Hong Kong’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau said in an e-mail on Nov 21.

Neo praised the Singapore team in the changing room after the game and said: “You (were) pressured by them, all the fans were bloody idiots, end up players... they also played like idiots, but you all played like lions.”

In response to an Instagram commenter who suggested his words were “totally out of order”, Mr Neo said he “should have been more respectful”, adding “I take back what I said” after his remarks sparked criticism .

Ms Law said the incident would not affect the long-standing sports and cultural relationship between Hong Kong and Singapore. AFP