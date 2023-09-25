Hong Kong history-maker Siobhan Haughey spoils China’s party

HANGZHOU – The Chinese national anthem was played, but it was another red flag bearing the Hong Kong bauhinia flower that rose to the top, as Siobhan Haughey blossomed to deliver the territory’s first-ever Asian Games swimming gold after winning the women’s 200m freestyle final on Monday.

The 25-year-old led from start to finish to create history in 1min 54.12sec, smashing the Games record of 1:56.65 set by China’s Zhu Qianwei in 2010, and leaving Chinese pair – defending champion Li Bingjie (1:56.00) and Liu Yaxin (1:56.43) – in the dust.

Haughey, born in the region to an Irish father and Hongkonger mother who were in the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Park Aquatics Centre stands, said: “I know this is the city’s first Asian Games gold in swimming, so it’s my honour to be able to do it.

“I wanted to smash my Asian record (1:53:92) too... but this gold medal is massive, really.

“The fact that I’m competing in China, with a lot of Hongkongers supporting me is special. My mum and dad had to watch me compete at the Tokyo Olympics on TV because they could not travel. They’ve invested a lot of effort to support me, so I’m really happy they can be here to watch me win.”

Haughey wasn’t always this bubbly in the pool. When she took her first swimming lessons aged four at the South China Athletic Association, she cried at every session.

But she grew to love putting in the hard yards, waking up at 4.45am to train from 5.15-7am, go to school from 8am to 4pm and train again from 6-8pm.

“Sometimes, I didn’t have enough time to study at night, so I would wake at 3am the next morning to finish my work,” she told South China Morning Post.

“It’s definitely hard and tiring, but that’s why it’s good to have good time management skills.”