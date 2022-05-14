Homely Girl should have plenty of admirers

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(1) SHIKOKU was runner-up in her last three starts and could get it right.

(7) CHOPSTICKS could prove a serious danger. She came off a lengthy layoff to show vast improvement over this course and distance.

(2) TWICE A MIRACLE has not been far back and could get into the action.

(3) IN THE ETHER disappointed in her last two starts. If she puts it altogether, she could challenge.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

(1) FLOW FOREVER ran on strongly on debut in new surroundings and should make a bold bid.

(2) ALABASTER finished second to above-average Naval Guard but ran disappointingly last time. Watch the betting.

(3) ALLAROUNDTHEWORLD and (4) VANDERBILT (blinkers on for the first time) race in new surroundings. Respect support.

(5) NEVER TO CLEVER was supported in his last two starts and can do better.

(9) TOP SAIL is improving. The extra distance will suit.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

(1) DAWN MISSION finished second in his last two starts and could get his just reward.

(2) BLONDE ACT will enjoy the extra distance. The blinkers could also improve his concentration.

(4) CHASING MAVERICKS has been running close-up and should run an honest race.

(7) GIMME A DREAM can improve further but (5) FLAG BEARER should not be far behind him on collateral form.

RACE 4 (2,600M)

(1) ARYAAM won well last time. But (2) FLYING FIRST CLASS and (6) ONTHEVERGE (3kg better off for a head defeat) should be right on top of her.

Look for an improved showing from (3) SMILEY RIVER.

RACE 5 (1,500M)

(4) MISS ELEGANCE is having her peak run. She should run a lot better if covered early.

(8) PRAIRIE FALCON gets going late and could battle to make up the leeway.

(1) ULTRA QUICK recorded both wins (including a facile debut win over 1,450m) at this track. He could keep on going.

(5) ANOTHER LEVEL is racing as a gelding after a rest. This could spark him up. Respect.

RACE 6 (1,500M)

(3) SOUND OF SUMMER is coming off a four-month break. If ready, he could strike fresh.

(1) BINGWA and (2) SOVEREIGN SPIRIT have loads of ability. They are making their debuts in new yards. Watch the money market.

(6) BOWIE and (5) WILLOW EXPRESS could get into the reckoning on form.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(2) HOMELY GIRL will be a warm favourite to take the Listed Syringa Handicap over 1,600m. In her first two runs on the Highveld, she had to settle for seconds but should make a determined bid to open her account in her new yard.

(9) FLORENTINE is getting 4.5kg from her, which could make her a serious threat.

(4) CARALLUMA found winning ways last time and is 3.5kg better than Homely Girl for a 41/2-length difference.

(1) PRETTY BETTY should enjoy this track and will try to steal it.

RACE 8 (1,450M)

Stablemates (1) NOBLE SNIPER and (2) EURO CENT could feature. Euro Cent was never travelling last time but is coming off a rest and could win fresh. Everything seems against

(3) ROCK OF AFRICA - age, draw and back from a rest. But he is capable of pulling it off.

(9) BLOOMINGTON was an easy winner over this track and trip last time and could double up.