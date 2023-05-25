Homeless to be moved out of Paris ahead of 2024 Olympics

PARIS – The French government plans to move homeless people out of Paris ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games, sparking criticism from some mayors of regional towns and villages which are expected to house them.

From mid-March, the government began asking officials around France to create “temporary regional accommodation facilities” that can handle an outflux of homeless people from the capital, many of them migrants.

Housing Minister Olivier Klein explained to parliament earlier in May that the changes were necessary because of an expected accommodation crunch in the City of Light during the Rugby World Cup from September and the Olympics next July and August.

For instance, many low-end hotels that authorities use to provide emergency accommodation to homeless people plan to rent their rooms at market rates to sports fans and holiday makers.

The government estimates that hotel capacity available to accommodate the homeless “will fall by 3,000-4,000 places due to these events”.

Mr Klein said the expected fall “obliges us to prepare for the situation” and that “it’s about opening accommodation spaces in provincial areas for people who require emergency accommodation”.

But some of the proposed locations are already sparking concern among local elected figures.

The mayor of Bruz in north-west Brittany, Philippe Salmon, voiced his opposition on Tuesday to the idea of a new centre in his town of 18,000 people near regional capital Rennes.

“We are not in favour of the creation of a facility in our area, in conditions that we consider unacceptable,” he said.

The proposed site was next to a railway line and “polluted by hydrocarbons and heavy metals”, he said.

Pascal Brice, the head of the Federation for Solidarity Workers, a homelessness charity, said that “putting people up in good conditions all over France rather than in the streets of the Paris region is positive in principle”.

“But will they put in the necessary resources?“

He said there was danger of “putting people on buses” then failing to look after them.

Hadrien Clouet, an MP from the hard-left France Unbowed party, accused the government of adopting “the method of all authoritarian regimes – moving the homeless by force to hide them from sight of those taking part in the 2024 Olympics”.

Authorities in China cleared an unknown number of beggars, hawkers and the homeless from the streets of China before the 2008 Beijing Olympics, with many shipped back to their home regions, reports said at the time.