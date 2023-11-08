Holders Swiss beaten by Czechs in BJK Finals opener, Slovenia beat Australia

SEVILLE – The Billie Jean King Cup Finals kicked off on Tuesday with a pair of upsets, as the Czech Republic earned an impressive 3-0 victory over defending champions Switzerland while Slovenia beat runners-up Australia 2-1.

Marie Bouzkova and Linda Noskova triumphed in singles matches to give the Czechs an unassailable lead before the doubles rubber in Group A, dubbed the “Group of Death”, including record 18-time winners the United States.

Noskova defeated Celine Naef 7-6 (7-2), 4-6, 6-4 in a long battle of two 18-year-old debutants, before Bouzkova saw off the in-form Viktorija Golubic 6-4, 6-4.

Czech doubles pairing Barbora Krejckova and Katerina Siniakova then beat Golubic and Jil Teichmann 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 to cement their perfect start in Seville.

“I came back in the third (set), which is the most important one,” said an exhausted Noskova after 2hr 31mins.

The 11-time champions clinched the tie when Bouzkova defeated Golubic, stepping up at key moments – she saved five of seven break points and converted four out of five herself.

“I’m super happy to get the second point and the win for our team,” said Bouzkova. “(The travelling fans) are so loud, it gives us so much support... I enjoy the team spirit and I’m really happy with this win.”

Switzerland were without world No. 17 Belinda Bencic, who announced last week she is pregnant.

Earlier, Slovenia beat seven-time winners Australia, taking both the singles rubbers, but they were pipped in the doubles.

Kaja Juvan and Tamara Zidansek won to get their team off to a winning start on their Finals debut – Juvan defeated Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-1 before Zidansek beat Daria Saville 6-1, 6-4.

Kimberly Birrell and Storm Hunter, the latter arriving only a few hours before the match after travelling from the WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico, beat Veronika Erjavec and Ela Milic in a first-to-ten super tiebreak, 7-5, 6-7 (2-7), 10-5.

Juvan has a strong record at the Billie Jean King Cup, recording her 10th victory in 11 matches across singles and doubles.